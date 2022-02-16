The Meeteetse Longhorn football team led the 6-man conference with four players chosen to represent Wyoming in the annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man All Star football game to be played this summer.
Dace Bennett, Jonathon Blessing, Kalvin Erickson and Mickle Ogden were all selected to take the field for the Wyoming team.
This year’s contest is June 3 at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
The teams are comprised of 18 graduated seniors from each state.
The all-time series is tied 5-5 between the teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.