The Cody freshman volleyball team finished the season with an 11-6 record.
“I am so proud of this group of kids,” coach Kim Niemann said. “They were so coachable and came to practice everyday with a mission to improve.”
Cody opened with five straight wins, defeating Lander 25-16, 25-20; Powell 25-16, 18-25, 25-16; Thermopolis 25-11, 25-16; Worland 25-13, 25-17 and Red Lodge 25-15, 25-17.
The Fillies then lost to Riverton 25-16, 25-11 and Star Valley 25-18, 25-17 before defeating Jackson 25-18, 25-20.
After losing to Powell 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, Cody defeated Lander 25-13, 25-23.
The Fillies lost to Natrona 25-18, 25-17 and Rock Springs 25-20, 25-18, but defeated the Rocky Mountain JV 15-25, 25-17, 25-23 and Burlington 25-13, 25-14.
After again falling to Rock Springs 25-15, 25-19, Cody won its final two matches, defeating Natrona 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 and Riverton 25-18, 20-25, 25-23.
“They all made great improvements throughout the season and finished the year playing their best volleyball beating Natrona and Riverton who beat us easily earlier in the season,” Niemann said.
The team was made up of Taydon Schoening, Allison Magargal, Madelyn Follweiler, Ada Nelson, Hailey Holeman, Hannah Holeman, Madeline Lee, Riley Simone, Alessandra Broussard, Kamry Hutchison, Adelie Hall and Violet Wollschlager.
“I am super excited for their volleyball future and can’t wait to see their development continue to improve,” Niemann said.
