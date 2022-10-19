The Meeteetse volleyball team followed up a thrilling 3-1 victory at rival Burlington Oct. 13 with a straight set victory over Dubois at home to improve its record to 14-6 overall and 6-1 in the 1A Northwest.
Meeteetse took down Burlington 25-23, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-22.
The Lady ’Horns got by Dubois 25-12, 29-27 and 25-18 on senior night.
“We had some close sets against Burlington,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “We were still without Ava Bushnell last week but are hopeful to have her back in the action by regionals.”
The opening set at Burlington set the stage for a tight contest last Thursday on the road.
The Lady ’Horns jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, but the Lady Huskies put together a run to go up 14-12.
A Camille Anderson kill tied things up 14 apiece and a slam by Gracie Randol helped stretch the lead to 19-16 later in the set.
After a Burlington timeout, Kayla Horsen served for seven consecutive points to make it 21-16 Meeteetse and the Lady ’Horns appeared to be in control.
The Lady Huskies fought back to pull to within 24-23, however, when Ashlee Allen sent a shot over the net to shut down the comeback and help the Lady ’Horns to the 25-23 win.
“The girls were able to scrap it out and showed some consistency with their serving and passing,” Scolari said. “We battled through some communication issues last week which will be the focus of practice this week in preparation for Riverside.”
The Lady Huskies jumped out to leads of 10-4 and 22-15 in the second set and dug out every Lady ’Horns shot on their way to the 25-17 win.
Burlington again led early in the third before the Lady ’Horns appeared to get some timing back and made their run.
A little tip and score by Samantha Cooley tied things up 14-14 to help spark a Lady ’Horns run that put them up 22-17.
A slam by Randol set the Lady ’Horns up with set point at 24-17, and Jayci Ervin helped end things at 25-19.
After jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the fourth, the Lady Huskies put together a 7-1 run out of a timeout to get a lead they held onto until the Lady ’Horns fought back to tie things up at 16 apiece.
A little tap and score by Allen put Meeteetse up 18-16.
She followed that up a little later with a hard serve that ate up the Lady Huskies defense to keep the Lady ’Horns up by two at 22-20.
A shot from Anderson got the Lady ’Horns to set point at 24-22, and Randol ended things on a shot the Lady Huskies couldn’t handle to help Meeteetse to the 25-22 win.
“The girls showed a lot of hustle and scrappiness last week and have continued to show their tenacity by keeping the ball playable,” Scolari said.
That tenacity paid off in the second set at home against Dubois.
After cruising to a 25-12 opening set win, the Lady ’Horns struggled to put the Lady Rams away in a tight second set.
“An amazing save by Kayla Horsen prevented us from losing the set and we locked it away 29-27 following a big kill from Samantha Cooley,” Scolari said.
The Lady ’Horns carried that momentum over into the third set to get the 25-18 win and another conference victory.
“Our girls once again showed that they have the grit to push through very tight sets,” Scolari said. “They did a better job of being aggressive on the net, our attack percentages started to look better and we were getting harder hits.”
The Lady ’Horns will need all the hard hits they can get on Thursday in Basin as they close out the regular season with Riverside.
The Lady Rebels (24-5, 6-0) are in first place in the 1A Northwest, are riding a long win streak and are ranked No. 2 in the state.
“The girls have their eye on the ultimate goal of making it to state,” Scolari said. “This is where we really need to play our best volleyball of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.