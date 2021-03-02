The game started with the seniors all getting early points and ended with a running clock and a quick trey from a bench player as the Cody girls basketball team capped a stellar regular season with a 73-16 win against Riverton on Monday at Sweitzer Gym.
It was the Fillies’ highest point total of the season and almost lowest points allowed for the final game of the regular season. The Fillies (14-4, 4-2 4A Northwest) were led, fittingly on senior night, by seniors Brittan Bower, 13 points, and Torrie Schutzman, who scored 12. Late in the game, sophomore Brindi Brittain sank a banked three-point shot to tremendous applause. They were her first points of the season.
Now the No. 2-seeded Fillies are trying to make sure they make good on their one opportunity to clinch a state berth and trip to Casper, needing a win over No. 3 Rock Springs in Riverton in the first round game of the regional tournament. The winner of the 11 a.m. game advances to play the winner of the Natrona, Riverton game for seeding purposes.
Cody defeated the Lady Tigers twice this season, including a 62-28 win earlier in February at home and a 52-40 win in January in Rock Springs, while losing two close games to Natrona.
Monday’s game began in fitting fashion for a senior night, as all three started and all three scored within Cody’s first 10 points. Schutzman hit a trey to extend an early lead to five, Brittan Bower hit one of two free throws midway through and then Ally Schroeder grabbed a rebound and put it back for the 10-0 lead. Cody led 16-2 after one, keeping Riverton (2-14, 1-5) scoreless for more than 5:30.
The Fillies ran away with it in the second quarter, scoring 28 points to take a 44-10 lead at the half. Kennedi Niemann found Schutzman for a trey to open the second and Izzy Radakovich got a steal and fast break layup to finish a 10-0 run to start the quarter. Cody built the lead further at the free throw line and Bower sank a putback despite the contact and an ensuing free throw for a 38-9 advantage. Schutzman ended the first half with a drive to the hoop and led the way with 12 first half points, while Bower had eight.
Cody scored enough to start the running clock halfway through the third, and by the end of the quarter was able to get younger players in, with Ava Meier mimicking a swipe and steal layup by Molly Hays just before with one of her own, as Cody went ahead 59-12 going into the fourth.
In the fourth every player saw the court and nearly all scored. Wagner said while they kept discipline, he simply worried about coaching defense and let them have fun. After all, the Fillies had finished a huge turnaround in the regular season after the year before.
