A senior-laden Cody Fillies softball team is on a roll, and the rest of the state is starting to take notice.
The Fillies cruised to two more conference victories this week and four more total wins overall as they continue to be the team to beat in the west.
The Fillies crept into the Coaches and Media Softball Poll for the first time this year and will welcome Worland this Saturday as the No. 5 ranked team in the state.
“After the two days there wasn’t anything more we could have asked from any of them,” coach Chad Smith said. “Everybody is contributing, and that is what we were hoping for.”
The Fillies dominated Green River 11-0 in a game one conference matchup at home on Monday, and followed that up with a convincing 16-1 win in game two.
On Tuesday at home, the Fillies notched a game one conference victory over Rock Springs 20-4 and then went on to take down the Tigers 12-7 in the non-conference game two.
Both conference games featured some explosive offensive innings for Cody.
Ava Wollschlager doubled to start out the third inning in game one against Green River.
After Katie Brasher drew a walk, a single by Morgan Evans drove in Wollschlager to make it 5-0 Fillies.
Taydon Schoening reached on a ground ball to score Wollschlager, Evans scored on an error, Violet Wollschlager drove in Schoening and Ava Meier doubled to score Jayma Tuttle after she drew a walk to make it 9-0 Cody.
Riley Simone scored on a passed ball to make it 10-0 Fillies and end a six-run bottom of the third.
Schoening drove in Brasher in the bottom of the fourth to help make the final 11-0.
Ellie Ungrund needed just five innings to get the win, giving up three hits, zero runs and striking out seven.
She also added a pair of singles at the plate.
“We are loving the consistency of Ellie’s pitching,” Smith said. “She has worked really hard on her control. We have worked with her, and she has worked on her own to just continue to miss small and locate the ball.”
Ava Wollschlager finished with two hits including a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Violet Wollschlager, Simone, Ava Meier and Morgan Evans all finished with a hit and run scored.
Brasher went 1 for 2 and scored twice.
Schoening finished with an RBI, scored twice and added a tough put out in right field on a blustery afternoon, something the Green River outfielders struggled with.
“The wind definitely makes it hard on the outfielders, but we normally feel the way the wind is blowing, go from there and just make the most of it,” Schoening said.
Newcomer Zoey Hitchcock lit up the Wolves at the plate in game two.
The senior finished the day 3 for 4 with five RBIs and scored twice.
Gabi Lee racked up three RBIs on a pair of hits and Emma Lindahl drove in two and scored three times on a pair two hits.
Both finished with doubles along with Tarynn Schoening.
“We knew we had something with Zoey Hitchcock,” Smith said. “She is new to the team from the southeast and is just an all-around player. She is extremely humble and anything we ask her to do ... she gets it done.”
Simone pitched four innings giving up four hits and a run while striking out six.
The Fillies exploded on offense in the third inning on Tuesday in game one against Rock Springs.
Violet Wollschlager, Ava Wollschlager and Simone all went deep in the inning.
Brasher doubled and singled, and Meier tripled deep to center on a slap hit, something the senior has recently added to her arsenal and worked well this week.
“It’s something I have been working on the past couple of weeks,” Meier said. “It gives you options at the plate, and it’s super helpful for situational hitting.”
The technique allows hitters to place the ball where they want and to advance and score runners, plus in practice gives her own defense a chance to get a look at a style they will see in conference play and potentially the state tournament.
“I switch to the left side because it gets the defense out of whack when you’re moving towards them while hitting, and then you have momentum to run the bases,” Meier said. “It’s a really great weapon especially for this side of the conference. And using it against my own team in practice to make everyone better prepared for anything is a huge deal.”
The Wollschlagers said they couldn’t remember ever homering in the same inning.
“Three home runs in the same inning was definitely a shocker,” Violet Wollschlager said. “All of our indoor practices are paying off.”
The Fillies racked up 22 hits in the game led by Violet Wollschlager, Simone, Meier, Brasher and Schoening with three apiece.
Ungrund and Evans added two each.
Ava Wollschlager, Lee and Tuttle finished with one hit.
Ungrund again went five innings, giving up three hits and four runs.
Simone went another four innings in game two giving up eight hits and striking out six.
Three of Green River’s seven runs were earned.
Hitchcock connected on her first home run of the season.
Meier, Amelia Reinker and Hailee Hansen added two hits apiece.
Simone, Tarynn Schoening and Lee finished with a hit.
Evans walked twice and scored twice.
“It was an all-around great effort, and we aren’t looking past anyone and that’s part of the success we have had,” Smith said. “They are playing loose and not putting a lot of pressure on themselves, and we hope to continue that.”
