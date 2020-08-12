When professional cyclist Peter Stetina competes in the Fistful of Dirt Gravel Bike Race on Labor Day weekend, he will add 100 Park County miles to his gravel road racing total.
Stetina, who walked away from World Tour road racing last fall having capped 200K World Tour miles, launched a career in gravel racing and ultra-endurance mountain biking in November.
Race director Janie Curtis, founder of the half-marathon and 10K Buffalo Bill Cody Races in September, has organized the Fistful of Dirt on Sept. 6.
She described the event as the first gravel bike race featuring three distances on three “challenging yet fun and safe” courses in and around Cody.
As with the Buffalo Bill Cody Races, the bike race will start and end at City Park. “The Ugly” 100-mile race starts at 8 a.m. and bikers must be off the course by 8 p.m. The 60-mile “The Bad” and the 20-mile “The Good” races start at 10 a.m. and close by 2 p.m. and 4.
Curtis has organized the after-party as a community event with live music 7-10 p.m. by the Denver-based band That Damn Sasquatch. The bluegrass-country-folk music concert is free to everyone.
Curtis has received city approval for a beer garden and food trucks.
The event also includes prerace activities the afternoon and evening of Sept. 5. Bikers may pick up packets at Joyvagen Bike Shop, 3-6 p.m. and are invited to stay for a backyard barbecue with live music 4-6 p.m.
A World Tour staple since 2010, Stetina, a Boulder, Colo., native who grew up riding dirt, has competed in eight Grand Tour events. Now a California resident, he is an American off-road cyclist who competes in gravel and endurance mountain bike racing independently.
After he shattered his leg in 2015, doctors said amputation was a possibility.
“But I returned to racing three months later walking with a cane and salvaged my career,” he’s quoted as saying at clifbar.com.
He was back in competition 15 months later.
Curtis said Stetina, 33, learned about the Fistful of Dirt races via Instagram.
“There were a lot of events around being canceled,” Curtis said. “He’s excited to see this event moving forward. It’s in a beautiful place and is a new, interesting course he has an opportunity to ride.”
Since Stetina signed up to ride the Fistful of Dirt’s 100-mile course, Curtis has noted a surge of interest.
“When he reached out, he was willing to do whatever he could to help, and posted the event on his Instagram,” Curtis said.
He’s emailed friends, other pro bikers and his media contacts.
“He’s definitely doing his part getting the word out,” Curtis said.
Since he’s registered, Curtis said it’s obvious more people have shown interest, including other high-caliber racers such as a professional triathlete and a biker on the Yale women’s cycling team. A 15-year-old Park County cyclist has signed up for the 100 miler along with Stetina.
Curtis started promoting the event a few weeks ago. As of Wednesday, 32 bikers had registered. The 20, 60 and 100 mile options offer choices for beginning races, to those looking for a challenge.
Athletes may sign up in advance online. Spectators are welcome.
With coronavirus still at pandemic level, Curtis asks people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The event supports local youth cycling through donations and by providing local riding and racing opportunities.
Labor Day event has three courses
The Good, 20 miles, $40
A course designed with the whole family in mind.
Use your gravel or mountain bike to explore classic Cody riding south and east of town.
This fast course with a few challenges is a ride for anyone on any nonroad bike. It consists of 54% gravel and includes some of Cody’s most accessible gravel riding.
The Bad, 60 miles, $70
At 74% gravel, come prepared to ride it like you’re raiding Rock Ridge.
This course will have you feeling confident for the first several miles. But make sure you save some energy for the last 30 – you’re going to need it.
The Ugly, 100 miles, $90
While the course may not be the most challenging one out there, it is hands down the most scenic route Cody has to offer.
Bikers will take Yellowstone west to the North Fork Highway and re=enter city limits heading west on the Greybull Highway.
The course features mountains, water, badlands, petroglyphs and maybe some wild horses and a rattlesnake or two.
Go to fistfulofdirt.com for race information and register at bikereg.com/fistfulofdirt.
