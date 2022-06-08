Former Cody High School tennis star Tessa Blough wrapped up a successful freshman campaign with All-Conference honors for the Concordia University, Nebraska women’s tennis program.
Blough garnered All-Conference recognition in No. 1 doubles and honorable mention in singles.
She and her doubles partner finished 5-2 in conference play. She also went 3-4 in singles matches.
Concordia University is a private Lutheran university in Seward, Neb. The sports programs compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Bough lettered and started all four years on the court at CHS. She served as team captain for two years and earned All-Conference and All-State honors for times apiece.
She is the daughter of Jay and Cindy Blough of Cody.
