When coach Kim Niemann and the rest of her players convinced a young, athletic soccer standout and friend Ally Boysen to join their traveling basketball squad years ago, it’s safe to say she didn’t know a whole lot about the game.
“We dragged her into basketball practice and she was so funny, she was clueless,” Niemann said. “The very first practice she stopped at half court and they asked, ‘Ally, what are you doing?’” She was worried she was going to be offsides. She just stopped running and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
Boysen and the rest of that traveling team are now juniors at Cody High School and help make up the core of a Fillies team that has taken 4A girls basketball by storm, finishing the regular season undefeated and winning its first 4A regional championship in at least 45 years last weekend in Riverton.
Kennedi Niemann, Reece Niemann, Jessa Lynn and Boysen took their lumps as little tykes against some of the biggest teams in the region for years before transforming into the successful , dynamic squad they are today.
In fourth grade they, along with a little third grader named Molly Hays, started competing at big tournaments, and things didn’t always exactly work out for the best.
“We were like the ‘Bad News Bears’ out there,” coach Niemann said. “The first tournament we played, I think it was up in Billings when they were in fourth grade, and we lost 38-0. We were young and super small, and frankly just weren’t very good.”
With a little practice, determination and teamwork, those little fourth graders and a third grader slowly turned those 38-point losses into 20-point losses, and eventually 15-point losses, until they were competing with, and beating, the bigger teams that had given them free lessons on the floor the previous years.
“We faced a lot of good teams,” Lynn said. “There was one team in Billings we always struggled with called The Crew. They were twice our size. Eventually we came really close to beating them. One game we were ahead the whole time until the end, we just couldn’t beat them.”
The Crew may have gotten the best of the young Fillies, but it didn’t stop this Cody crew from developing into a team who, along with senior Izzy Radakovich and junior transfer Victory Buck, now have their eyes on the biggest prize in Wyoming girls basketball, the state 4A championship.
A star at Riverside High School last year, Buck also spent time playing traveling ball with the rest of the Fillies and has fit in seamlessly with the high school team.
Radakovich said she was used to always being the only one in her grade playing basketball, and has blossomed this season on the floor along with the underclassmen.
“There were a lot of comments going around the gym at the regional tournament about how much team chemistry we have,” Reece Niemann said. “I don’t think a lot of teams have played as much as we have together and it really helps.”
While they had their success in middle school, it was at the end of their sophomore season last year that things really started to click for this class.
Hays was now in high school as a freshman and the group that had gone from brutal losses to going undefeated their 8th grade year was back and playing together.
That team entered last year’s state tournament the No. 3 seed from the West and upset everybody on its way to the championship game.
This year, after years of growing pains, the Fillies enter the state tournament the No. 1 seed from the West and one of the favorites to win it all.
“I remember going to Billings tournaments and getting killed by like 16 teams,” point guard Kennedi Niemann said. “The coaches kept telling us it was okay, just keep working and that it’s going to be you winning in a few years.”
They did start winning , but then again there is winning and going undefeated this season, something Boysen didn’t anticipate when she was recruited by her buddies and coach in sixth grade to hit the hardwood.
“I just remember crying all the time,” Boysen said while laughing. “I just wasn’t very good. I didn’t think I would ever be as good as the other girls, but coach Niemann would tell me not to cry, everything was going to be just fine.”
It turns out coach Niemann was right. By eighth grade Boysen had come around and things started to improve dramatically on the court. It didn’t hurt that the tall sixth grader has now hit 6 feet as a high school junior.
Boysen finished the regional tournament racking up the points, rebounds, blocks and assists in helping the Fillies to the regional championship, a long way from crying in the corner after tough losses as little Fillies.
And who knows? This team may need to dig deep back into the past one last time and pull out a final surprise for a blast from the past.
“We had this play when we were little we still remember to this day. It was called ‘cupcake,’” Lynn said. “I remember it was Kennedi who came up with the name. We scored a lot of points on that play.”
Cupcake may sound like a sweet play, but these days Fillies high school coach Chris Wagner has the team looking more salty than sweet out on the floor, even against schools three times their size and now with a target on their backs.
“We have just always had this connection on the floor,” Lynn said. “Other teams seem to get too emotional out there at times, and we have really grown and really changed for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.