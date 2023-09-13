It was a quad at the Cody Quad Center on Thursday, Sept. 7 as the Fillies swam for their third-consecutive time in home waters, hosting Jackson, Douglas and Riverton.
Cody High School’s varsity team finished second among that group in another solid outing of 294.5 points. Jackson won with 363 points. Douglas (255.5) and Riverton (199) rounded out team finishes at the single-day meet.
The Fillies then competed at the Gene Dozah Invitational in Powell the following day, placing third (230 points) among eight other squads. Powell won at home with 286, and Green River took second-billing with 274.
“The girls really did well on Friday and Saturday,” coach Emily Swett said. “We are starting to really get into some more difficult training, so to see them race hard even while tired is always great.”
At the Powell Aquatic Club, several CHS girls earned Class 3A and Class 4A qualifying times. Junior Lily Jones was the first to do so in the 200-yard free stroke with a time of two minutes, 20.26 seconds, a Class 3A qualifying mark. Senior Kelly Joyce followed for CHS’ highest individual outing through three events at 2:39.45 in the 200-yard medley. Fellow senior Elle Ortner then snagged Cody’s first top-billing st 26.57 in the 50 freestyle, a Class 4A qualifier.
Sophomore Louella Cornell nailed diving for seventh place with 154.10 points off the one-meter-board event. Cornell continued, but this time in the lanes with a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:09.21. She was barely outpaced by teammate Kelsey Pomajzl, a senior, who placed second in the race at 1:08.8. Both times were fast enough for Class 4A qualifying times as Pomajzl was barely edged out for the win by a 10th of a second.
Ortner reached for the wall with her second win of the day in the 100-yard freestyle at 58.35, and sophomore Summer Lavigne was just behind to earn third place 58.94. Both swims were within class 4A qualifying standard.
LaVigne secured the same by racing for third-place in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:07.73. Joyce then wrapped up the final individual events, finishing third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:18.15.
Cody’s relay teams secured one top finish to begin the invite in fine fashion, winning the 200-yard medley in 2:02.42 with the team of LaVigne, Cornell, Joyce and Otner.
“We got to see some different teams on Friday, and they swam some different events as well, so it was a great day,” Swett said.
The Fillies now travel to Riverton for a multi-team invite on Friday, Sept. 15. The squad then heads back to Powell for a dual against the Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m.
Cross country continues to crush
The Broncs and Fillies cross country teams extended their early successes at the Berry Bryant/Kyle Johnson Memorial Invitational in Riverton on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Both CHS squads finished No. 1 overall in the 5,000-meter race as the girls topped six teams with 39 points and the boys placed the same with 60 points at the Riverton Rendezvous Site. Individually, Broncs senior captain Charlie Hulbert won his third meet in a row at 16 minutes, 09.28 seconds. Fellow senior captain Ben Stewart enjoyed his best finish of the young season in fourth place at 17:29.19. Rounding out the CHS boys finishes were senior Val Payne (13th at 18.11.01), freshman Noah Kingston (14th at 18:11.24), junior Randall Nelson (28th at 18:46.40), junior Bryce Stevenson (39th at 19:35.00) and sophomore Syrus Bates (55th at 21:11.30) in a field of 64 varsity racers.
The Fillies placed five of their seven top athletes in the top 20 to contribute to their best team finish of the season.
Sophomore Kykee Silva led the pace with her fourth-place earning at 21:05.20. Sophomore Mersades Jackson (10th at 21:21.50) and senior captain Keira Jackson (8th at 21:26.50) followed their leader with top-10 finishes to boot.
Freshman Lillie Kirkham then began to set the pace of top 20 finishes for CHS (15th at 22:11.86) and senior Elisa Wachob ran neck-and-neck with her teammate (17th at 22:19.50). Freshman Hallie Schramm (34th at 24:01.00) also paced with sophomore Sunday Schuh to contribute to the Fillies’ strong showing.
CHS distance runners hit the road Sept. 24 for the Michelle Ludwig Invitational in Sheridan at 4 p.m.
Fillies volleyball cruises to another victory
Undefeated? Check. Three-set sweeps? Check. Flawless against Class-4A foes? Check.
The Cody High School volleyball team added to its impressive checklist with a 3-0 victory on the road against Sheridan on Saturday, Sept 9. The Fillies (10-0) had swept Sheridan (6-6) earlier this season and are now a perfect 2-0 in Class 4A play. The girls have yet to lose a single set in the last 30 they’ve played, downing the Lady Broncs in three 28-26, 25-13 and 25-16.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time for this matchup.
Cody stays in Class 4A play again on the road Friday against Star Valley. Then it’s off to Jackson Hole on Saturday where the Fillies will see if they can stay untarnished.
