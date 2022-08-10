To say the competition was stiff at the 2022 Western Senior Zones Championships in Fresno, Calif., may be a bit of an understatement.
“There were a couple of kids there that were qualifying for Junior Nationals, the best of the best were in those races,” Cody swimmer Joseph Killpack said. “There was a swim team there that has Olympic gold medals, so it was definitely intense competition.”
Killpack, who will be entering his senior year at CHS this fall, qualified for the championship meet while swimming this summer for the CKATs.
He qualified in the 100 backstroke, 100 fly, 50 and 100 free and joined the Wyoming team as they competed against the top young swimmers in the western United States the final week of July.
Wyoming takes all of its qualifiers as one big team to compete against some of the best swim clubs in the nation.
“I actually didn’t know a whole lot of them because a lot of the swimmers on the Wyoming team were from 4A schools,” Killpack said. “I was one of five 3A swimmers out of about 35 on the team.”
Going up against the best in the country turned out to be a little different measuring stick for Killpack and the Wyoming team, and just getting there was no easy task.
“Not a lot of kids make it to zones from Cody, so that was a big deal to be able to swim fast enough to qualify,” he said. “That was my big goal, to swim fast enough to qualify on those super-high standards.”
The meet was a chance to get a glimpse at what it takes to compete at the top level.
“I was a little nervous because a lot of those kids are way faster than me,” Killpack said. “Those kids are practicing two times a day and weight lifting after that, and probably on top of that are a on a good, healthy diet.”
It’s part of a culture imbedded in clubs that focus on nothing but training and competing to be the best.
Coming from a smaller Wyoming class, it was an opportunity to stand out against swimmers other than those from Wyoming.
“It’s easy to feel on top of the world competing in Wyoming,” Killpack said. “I can watch all of my races and it’s hard to see how I can improve because I’m winning almost all of them.”
Seeing some of the best in action will be a benefit for the future.
“I think I learned a lot more about body control from watching those other swimmers,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to be able to tell the difference in technique when everyone is basically doing the exact same technique at the exact same speed. You see how you can improve just by watching them.”
The goal of making zones already checked off the list, it will be a whole new set of goals as Killpack enters his final season swimming for CHS next spring.
“I would like to win state, that would be wonderful to be a state champion,” he said. “I would love to qualify for sectionals which is kind of like zones but with even higher qualifying standards and even faster kids.”
The final goal would be to make it to Futures with an even faster qualifying cap and faster swimmers.
“I want to do my best and shoot for the stars,” Killpack said. “Even if I miss, I’ll still land on the moon, so what the heck?”
