The Cody Pride 18U softball team ended its season in a spot it has become familiar with over the years — winning the championship at the Wyoming State Softball Tournament in Casper on Sunday.
Cody went 6-0 during the weekend, outscoring its opponents 61-16.
“Their bats were on fire,” coach Keith Ungrund said. “I’ve never seen them hit like that.”
The Pride defeated the Cheyenne Extreme in the title game 12-0. It was the fourth state title for the group in its nine years together as they also won at 10U, 12U and 14U. They finished second at 16U and 14U.
“It’s just ... amazing,” senior Jayma Tuttle said. “It shows that when you stick together as a team through so many years, you can accomplish so many things. You know exactly how you play together and how each individual plays and how you can support each other and lift each other up. And that’s how you win championships, knowing your teammates.”
Coach Ungrund said that during the group’s first season together in 9U they didn’t win a game, but that following season brought their first state title, and they’ve been competitive ever since.
“For the past nine years, they have played at a high level,” he said. “Winning multiple state championships and multiple tournament victories in multiple states. Always the smallest town represented at any tournament, they have always believed they are the best team each time they have stepped on the field, and we never told them any different.”
The victory also felt like redemption for the official high school season, where after winning its conference, Cody went 1-2 at state.
“In school ball there is a lot of pressure, but out there everyone was just relaxed. For most of us seniors it was our last games so we just wanted to have fun,” senior Ava Meier said.
The Pride finished the season at 15-5 overall and were a bit up and down early, competing in Montana tournaments.
“I wasn’t super confident coming into state,” Tuttle said. “Our bats weren’t doing us justice throughout the season. Then we just started hitting the ball, and our defense was on fire. I don’t know, it just all kind of clicked at the last second.”
Cody 7, Casper 2
Cody opened the tournament with a 7-2 win over Casper on Friday.
The Pride got on the board with two runs in the first, but the Matrix tied it in the second.
Cody got the bats going though and scored three in the bottom of the inning on doubles by Ellie Ungrund and Tarynn Schoening, and singles by Emma Lindahl and Taydon Schoening.
Four singles in the third scored Cody’s final two runs. Cody had 10 hits. Lindahl, Ungrund and Riley Simone went 2-2. Simone started on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits through 2 innings. Ungrund then pitched 2 innings and allowed one hit.
Cody 5, Gillette Blue Jays 1
The Pride scored all of their runs in the first inning and then held on defensively for the win in their second game Friday.
“I think we played really good in our first games,” senior Morgan Evans said. “We just played really relaxed, and we all worked and communicated really well. And I think that helped us going into the rest of the weekend.”
Cody took advantage of some errors in the first inning, scoring its first two runs on passed balls. The third came in on an error by the Gillette catcher, and the final two on a single by Tarynn Schoening. The Blue Jays lone run came in the fourth. The Pride had four hits from Simone, Ava Wollschalger, Lindahl and Tarynn Schoening.
Ungrund pitched 2 innings, giving up one run on one hit. Violet Wollschlager went one inning and gave up no hits.
Cody 18, Cheyenne WYCO 6
The game was close midway through, but Cody finished with 16 hits and powered its way to a big victory Saturday in continued pool play.
The Pride scored six in the first inning, which including a double by Lindahl and triple by Tuttle.
Cheyenne got back in the game with four in the third, but then Cody pulled away again with an eight-run fourth. The inning included doubles by Morgan Evans and Simone and a home run by Tuttle to make it 14-4.
“I haven’t gotten a home run all of my high school career ever, and I hit my first one during the state tournament,” Tuttle said. “It was really exciting.”
The Pride kept the bats going in the fifth, with doubles by Ava Meier, Ungrund and Lindahl. Cheyenne’s final two runs came in the bottom of the inning. At the plate, Ava Wollschagler went 3-3, and Lindahl, Tuttle and Ungrund 2-3 as Cody had 16 hits. Simone started on the mound, giving up three runs on three hits. Ungrund went 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits. Violet Wollschlager pitched 1 inning and allowed two runs on one hit.
Cody 8, Cheyenne Extreme 4
The Pride offense kept things going in its second game Saturday to beat another Cheyenne team.
Cody started the game off with a solo homer by Violet Wollschlager. The second run came in on a single by Simone and a double by Ava Wollschlager.
Cheyenne scored runs in the second and fourth to tie it, but the Pride went up 4-2 in the sixth. In the seventh, three singles, two hit batters and a triple by Evans made it 8-2. The Extreme’s final runs came in the bottom of the inning.
At the plate, Ava Wollschlager went 3-3, Violet Wollschlager 2-3 and Simone 2-4. Cody had 13 hits.
Simone pitched 7 innings, giving up four runs on six hits.
“We pulled away at the end,” Ava Meier said. “It was a good game. Coach knew exactly what pitches Riley needed to throw and our defense was good. And then our hitting, we just went crazy.”
Cody 11, Gillette Wyoming Havoc 3
As the only two undefeated teams left, the winner of the first game Sunday automatically advanced to the championship. The game was close until the Pride put up nine runs in the fifth inning for the win.
Trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth, Cody quickly tied it on singles by Meier, Violet Wollschlager and Evans. A ground out then gave the Pride the lead. Doubles by Ava and Violet Wollschalger later in the inning and singles by Katie Brasher, Lindahl, Tuttle and Massey gave Cody the big win and knocked one of the best pitchers in the state out of the game.
“They had to pull her out eventually because we were just hitting off of her,” Tuttle said. “She was the Gatorade Player of the Year this year for high school softball, and we couldn’t get off of her during high school and we got to state, and we just teed off.”
Cody scored one in the first on a double by Violet Wollschalger and single by Ungrund. Gillette took the lead in the second with two runs, but Cody tied it with one in the bottom of the inning. The Havoc’s final run came in the fifth.
At the plate, Cody had 16 hits. Brasher went 3-3, Violet Wollschlager 3-4, and Ungrund, Massey and Meier 2-3. Ungrund pitched all five innings, giving up three runs on six hits.
Cody 12, Cheyenne Extreme 0
Cody had to wait to take on the winner of the Havoc/Extreme game to determine whom they’d see in the championship. The Extreme earned the victory but didn’t have much left in the title game.
The Pride didn’t waste much time getting on the board, scoring four in the first on singles by Ungrund, Ava Wollschalger and Lindahl. Singles by Meier, Violet Wollshlager and Evans and a double by Simone helped make it 7-0 in the second.
After a quiet third, three walks and singles by Meier, Taydon Schoening, Ungrund, Ava Wollschlager, Brasher and Lindahl made it 12-0.
Cody had 14 hits. Meier finished 2-2, and Lindahl and Ungrund 2-3.
Simone pitched 4 innings and allowed five hits.
“Every game we played so hard,” Meier said. “I don’t think our team has ever played that good. I was just really happy that I got to spend that time with the team that I’ve been playing with since I was like 10 years old. There was a lot of emotions, but I think at the end of the day, I was just really content.”
