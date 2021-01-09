Coming out of the holiday break, the Cody Broncs had yet to win their first game after a slate of tough opponents to start the season. Hot shooting from senior Cody Phillips and sophomore Luke Talich ended the losing streak with a win over the 3A Lovell Bulldogs, 55-41.
Cody (1-4) came out of the gate hot, swinging the ball around and finding open shooters in a starting lineup that had some minor changes. Phillips notched six points in the first as the Broncs raced out to a 12-6 lead in the quarter. The Bulldogs (1-2) mounted a small run of their own, scoring five quick points as time expired in the period and holding Cody to just two points early in the second.
That didn’t last long. Senior Tucker Lynn knocked in a three and fellow senior Canyon Dim hit another on the next possession. Talich, who came into the game off the bench after starting the first four games of the year, and Phillips each tallied nine points in the first half to give the Broncos a 30-23 lead at the break. It was the first time the Broncs have led at half this season.
It was more of the same in the second half as the Broncs slowly built their lead up. Coach Jacob Kraft started working deeper into his bench and giving more players minutes as Cody earned its first win of the season in style.
Phillips and Talich led the Broncs in scoring, tallying 17 points each. It was both players' highest totals of the season.
The Broncs will not get long to sit on their haunches, as they bring the high-powered 3A Worland Warriors into Sweitzer Gym on Tuesday. The No. 1-ranked Warriors (6-0) have the second highest-scoring offense in all of Wyoming high school basketball and are sure to be a test for the Broncs. Tuesday night’s tipoff is at 7 p.m.
