It was, I believe, in 1965 that Bill Ruger’s fledgling firearms company introduced the single shot rifle called the No. 1 that all of the respected gun writers and product managers said wouldn’t sell. The new model Ruger No. 1 was, after all, a throwback to the single shots of the Victorian era and decidedly out of step with revisionist America.
The mid-1960s was the time of mini skirts, of the beginning of the troop build ups for the Vietnam War, the introduction of the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Corvette, and the trashy redesign of the much vaunted “rifleman’s rifle,” the Winchester model 70. All courtesy of marketing advice from the automobile designers and marketing experts at Ford Motor Co. True story.
It was also the year I saw my first dead Marine. But this is not about that little dust up in Southeast Asia. It’s about my favorite rifle, the Ruger No. 1.
I was, at the time, unaware of this iconic classic’s existence until years later and didn’t own an example until even much later, like in the mid-1980s. Since then I’ve seldom been without one snuggled away in some secure gun safe. That first single shot from Bill’s Boys was in .30-06. In fact, most of them have been .30-06s, along with No. 1’s in .223, .375, .30-40, several .45-70s, a .243 and a couple of .270s. Unfortunately, I was never able to score a .416 or a .405.
Probably the most accurate No. 1 was a custom-built rifle I picked up from a fellow I knew via the venue of competitive shooting up in Montana. He worked at Shiloh Sharps in Big Timber, back when Wolfgang owned the company. Hand-built for extreme competition, it was chambered in .300 Weatherby and was, quite literally, a tack driver. The reason he sold it to me was because it had, as he put it, “lost its edge.” In other words, minor bore wear was causing its groupings to start to enlarge by scant thousandths of an inch. To a perfectionist, or a dedicated competitive shooter, that was unacceptable. It didn’t bother me a darned bit.
It was, by the way, a genuine 600-yard coyote gun, the only critters I felt inclined to target at extreme ranges and I soon gave that up. Too easy. Poor form and all that. Let the ruddy little beggars at least have half a chance to get away. If it’s supposed to be about sport, then the target should, at least, have a sporting chance. Assassination from out beyond is a sadist’s game.
My present No. 1 rifle was the first example of a 6.5 Creedmore in this part of the country. It was here a couple of years before “off-the-shelf” ammunition was even available. I had to order several boxes directly from the originator of the caliber, Hornady. Fortunately, after writing about guns all these years, I happened to know a few people back in the Grand Island, Neb., plant. It wasn’t long before I had reloading dies, data and bullets for the rifle.
Beautiful and accurate, after several one-shot kills on antelope, deer and even an elk, it was retired. Again, it took the sport out of the hunt. But, to its credit, it started my obsession with the 6.5 calibers.
However, long before that rifle came home with me, I was a Ruger fan. I’d purchased a brand new, bolt action, model 77 Ruger in .30-06 that lived with me for over 30 years. I paid for it on time, but I never had cause to regret the purchase. Its the firearm that sold me on Ruger’s rifle products and started me on hand-loading rifle cartridges. It never failed me and, along with several dozen big game critters to its credit it has sent many a coyote, rock chuck and similar varmints to that great pasture beyond the sky.
Sandi and I have also owned, over the years, an example of Ruger’s first .44 magnum carbine, several Ruger handguns and the odd bolt action rifle or two in the basic pattern of the original model 77. All pretenders to the throne and eventually all were traded off or bartered away. Aside from that original model 77, those older No. 1’s, the ones originally built with highly figured wood and the super accurate Douglas Barrels, are still my favorites.
Ruger also used Wilson barrels in the early years, before the company (Ruger) started to equip its products with its own barrels. Most of the Wilson barrels were okay, although not usually top quality, and consequently, being bid as contract grade, some were real turkeys. It was those barrels that gave the No. 1’s a bad rep for accuracy. Personally, I never had a No. 1 that wouldn’t shoot accurately, but a lot of other folks did.
I just wish I’d have been able to keep all of those wood and steel treasures I owned over the years. Unfortunately, when your funds are limited and you’ve got a family to provide for, when you’re a firearms enthusiast (or firearms loony as gun writer John Barness calls us), even our best older firearms get traded to make way for a newer or different firearm that one thinks they just can’t live without. Until the next different model comes along. Unlike wives, which scripture mandates only one to a customer, firearms are not covered by ecclesiastic declaration. Ostensibly, you can own several at the same time, if finances allow. Mine didn’t.
It was 2015, if my memories are correct, that marked both the 50th anniversary of the introduction of Ruger’s new model No. 1 rifle and unfortunately, also the year of the beginning of its demise. Bill Ruger is long gone from this worldly scene and the marketing morons who work for the company now not only lack Mr. Ruger’s intrinsic ability to read the firearms market and understand what American shooters want, but also apparently lack the soul to appreciate the artful beauty that was the Ruger No. 1. These marketing and production morons killed, bit by bit, Bill Ruger’s genius and, arguably, one of his greatest contributions to the shooting sports.
I don’t believe the company even makes that model anymore, which is a highly regrettable “Faux-Pas” on a par with the great Winchester debacle in 1964 when the Winchester folks destroyed the model 70 rifle by remodeling it into something much less. To top off that screw up, Winchester then started introducing remodeled model 94’s and introducing new cartridges for it that nobody really wanted or needed. All of which led to the eventual demise of the wonderful little rifle/carbine that sold more models and units than any other firearm in history in the commercial venue and eventually led the company into bankruptcy.
Granted, one can again purchase a model 94 “Winchester” but it’s made in Japan, not in the United States of America, which country gave it birth and grew it to adulthood. Which makes me wonder if Ruger will farm out the manufacture of the No. 1’s to Japan also.
All of which makes me wonder what John Wayne would think about all of this?
