The Meeteetse boys basketball team hasn’t been able to pick up its first win yet this season but came close over the weekend when they faced the 2A Riverside Rebels and 2A Wright Panthers.
Riverside 43, Meeteetse 41
The Longhorns (0-4) and the Rebels (2-0) faced off in Basin on Friday night in a back-and-forth battle that the Rebels won 43-41 after a last-second three by the ’Horns didn’t fall.
In a game of runs, the deciding factor can often be conversion at the free-throw line and while the ’Horns converted a season-best 75% of their attempts, they left five points at the line.
Senior Dale McBride starred for the ’Horns in the loss, scoring a “quiet” 25 points and collecting four rebounds.
“After the game, I was told he had 25 points,” said coach Zeb Hagen. “I guess I didn’t realize it. I don’t think he still shot up to his standards.”
McBride shot 47% from the field and 1-for-4 from beyond the arc. McBride also left just two points at the free-throw line, going 10-for-12 from the stripe.
Wright 62, Meeteetse 56
The Longhorns returned home for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Wright Panthers. A few bad bounces saw Meeteetse fall for the fourth straight time, dropping the contest to the Panthers 62-56.
Junior Dace Bennett played one of the best games of his career, notching a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading the team in both categories.
“My mindset coming into that game was to crash the boards extremely hard and get into more of the action on the offensive end,” Bennett said. “We knew coming into our game with Wright that they were a good rebounding team and the more rebounds we could take away from them would give us more chances on the offensive end.”
Crash the boards Bennett did, not even touching the ground on some putbacks in the first half to keep the game close.
Hagen called the loss to Wright the “best game” the ’Horns have played so far this season. Three players (Bennett, McBride and junior Mickle Ogden) scored in double figures, and the ’Horns starters played a relatively clean game after being plagued by early foul trouble in other contests.
“Overall, I’m still very happy with the way that we’re still improving,” Hagen said. “I know the win-loss record doesn’t show it.”
The Longhorns have come a long way since their blowout loss to open the season against the Worland sophomores. Since that initial 28-point loss, Meeteetse’s average margin of defeat has been just 3.3 points – two possessions. Each loss this season, as tough as they have been to take, have come at the hands of much bigger schools, giving the Longhorns something they can’t get anywhere else: experience.
“I tell them, ‘Hey, the good news is we’re on a progressing slope of getting better.’ That’s the biggest thing,” Hagen said. “We’ve got conference games after Christmas break and those are the ones that matter. We played all bigger classification schools and schools with a recent tradition of really good basketball. We need to use these experiences to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.