In mountain man mythology, there’s a character by the name of “Old Bill” Williams. A tall, lanky sort and a bit of a loner, it is said that he could be easily identified when he was horseback due to his boney silhouette and his propensity of riding with short stirrups. Folks claim that he adjusted his stirrups so short that his boney knees dang near bumped into his chin. An exaggeration, I’m sure, but Old Bill was a character. An accomplished survivalist, he rode a mule and tended to simply disappear when hostile natives rode on the scene. Later, when questioned, he’d say he’d “gone to ground” somewhere, but no one apparently saw him until the hostilities were over. He may have been one of the most knowledgable beaver trappers back then, but an Indian fighter he wasn’t.
His unkempt head of red hair was well over 6 feet in the air with a buckskin clad appearance that belied that he was an accomplished backcountry traveler and a master sign talker. He also spoke several native languages fluently. Some claim he even had attended a couple of colleges back east as he was well schooled and very intelligent. Other mountain men claimed he was uglier than homemade sin and a master trader.
He probably understood natives and knew the southwest country better than any other mountain man, or so they said. Yeah, I know, over 6 feet tall, redheaded and ugly, but no, he’s no relation to me, however I knew his grandson well, back when Sandi and I used to rendezvous. He was a cop down in south-central Colorado and, for better or worse, looked a great deal like what the history books claim Old Bill looked like, being over 6-feet-6-inches, painfully skinny and wart-faced to a large degree. But a solid dude, with a tremendous sense of humor.
If memory serves the original “old Bill” was also hired as a guide for the first Fremont expedition, the one where they lost their way deep in the mountains and dang-near starved to death before they found their way out. I’ll bet those horses tasted pretty good about then. Old Bill had an excuse there too. Claimed he quit the whole dang mess when Fremont wouldn’t take his advice on which way to go to get through those mountains. So he simply shrugged his boney shoulders and went back to Taos. Regardless, this ain’t about that Bill Williams unless you believe in reincarnation. I don’t.
Our present-day Bill Williams lives in Conroe, Texas, which I think is in eastern Texas, just across the line from Louisiana. Ninety six percent of the county he lives in is National Forest land. Bill and his wife have a small 400-square-foot cabin somewhere out there adjacent to the big woods. Imagine their surprise when, at 3 a.m., a rowdy black bear broke out a window and came into their small cabin with them. This is something I always wondered about while living up on Line Creek, particularly due to the large picture window in the kitchen.
Bill is one of those worthies engaged in the sport of “cowboy-style” shooting and, like most of the sport’s adherents, practices with his equipment regularly. One of the rifles he uses in the shoots is a replica of one of the first lever actions Winchester produced, the “Yellow Boy,” so named by resident Native Americans who were enamored of its gunmetal bronze receiver. Gunmetal bronze looks a great deal like brass and so the name. These rifles are very popular at most cowboy shoots.
That’s appropriate as those rifles and carbines were the first commercially successful lever gun out here in the western theater and although handy, aren’t a strong action. The originals were a descendent of the Henry rifle chambered for a doofus round called the .44 Henry flat. Those rifles even had a dual firing pin setup to ignite the black powder rimfire rounds. If I remember right, the original rounds were a 200-grain lead bullet over 22 grains of black powder or a round that’s about as powerful as a .38 special.
The “66” Winchester used an improved round, by virtue of holding around 28 grains of powder. Again, I’m running on memory here and my figures may not be exact. Regardless, I had an Italian version chambered in .45 Colt and it was quite accurate. Won a few shoots for me, but I never hunted with it. Probably was pushing a 250-grain slug downrange at around 1,200 fps, with luck.
Which was what the repro that our current Bill Williams owned was chambered in. Anyway, when the ruckus of that bear breaking into the cabin woke Bill, he grabbed the carbine off the hooks over the bed and began to apply a liberal amount of lead to the marauding bear, which, by the way, was on his couch only 42 inches away. When the bear stopped moving, Bill reloaded and put one more round in the critter. Probably more for good luck than anything else. And some folks wonder why I like the .45 Colt chambering. Even factory loads can be very effective when properly applied.
After all the kick and growl were over, Williams dialed 911 and reported the incident to the local constabulary. A sheriff’s deputy and a state wildlife officer arrived to assess the situation. Fortunately they weren’t Democrats or eco-freaks as they ruled it a case of self-defense and confiscated the bear. I doubt if they even offered to pay for the broken window or torn upholstery on the couch where the bear died.
Bill’s wife Stephanie says “that rifle saved our lives. I blow it a kiss every night before going to bed.” Despite the adventure, Bill and his wife still enjoy staying in their cabin, however now they’ve put steel bars over the windows and reinforced the door. Bill also makes certain that his “Yellow Boy” is loaded before he goes to bed.
To be completely honest, I think I’d keep the reproduction “Yellow Boy” for cowboy shooting, but upgrade to at least a 30-30 for the cabin, despite losing the panache of having that older, frontiersman look in the bedroom. I’d even hazard a guess that maybe there’s a more powerful rifle stuck under the bed during those times when mama is staying there. Maybe even a .45-70.
Just a guess, mind you.
