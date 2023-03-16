The Cody boys soccer team appears to be a few steps ahead of where they were at this point last season and plan on starting things out with a bang at home this weekend.
“I think from a hit-the-ground running standpoint, we are doing well,” coach Randy Rocky said. “We have some older kids this year who are all playing well. They aren’t a selfish group and this is a team that should move the ball really well.”
The Broncs finished 9-8 overall and 7-5 in conference play last season, including a streak of four consecutive victories in which they outscored their conference opponents 20-1.
Cody graduated just three seniors from last year’s squad, but return a roster full of star-caliber players and starters.
Sophomore Wesley Scott and Junior Colby Baylo have shown flashes of brilliance, are dangerous possession players and top-notch passers, Rocky said.
Dangerous midfielder Matt Nelson returns for his senior season seeking his third consecutive All-State nod.
Seniors Kam Niemann and Tade Geving should have major impacts throughout the season as well.
And nobody in the state improved more than defender Remy Broussard last season, as he enters this year one of two Cody All-State honorees from last year along with Nelson.
“Remy is just a great center back and kept getting better and better,” Rocky said. “That’s what the rest of the coaches around the state recognized as well.”
As a freshman, Carter Gail looked like he could dominate at any position on the field last year, and his sophomore season will be one to watch.
“I have faith in this group,” Broussard said. “I think we have an adequate amount of prior experience under our belt as a team. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for sure.”
Fun might be a key word for the Broncs as they host Pinedale and Sheridan this weekend for their first games of the season. That attitude may be one of the reasons they are a few steps ahead of last year, as the chemistry on display with this season’s squad is obvious.
“Guys showed up 45 minutes early last week to shovel snow off the entire field,” Rocky said. “The team spirit is great this year. I’m just hoping that positivity and their speed play translates into goals and victories.”
Sophomores Jarrett Christler and Owen Peterson are two more Broncs who didn’t play like freshmen last season, as they help make up one of the most experienced back lines in the state.
“Those two want to push forward, and I don’t blame them,” Rocky said. “But they are holding back and keeping that unit locked in, a unit that might be the best in the state.”
Senior Wilkins Radakovich adds that experience to that back line as well, and with his height, length and athleticism the Broncs will look for him any chance they can in front of the net.
Perhaps nobody wreaked more havoc for opposing teams than Connor Moss did during his sophomore season, as he brought a physicality that changed the pace of the game as soon as he came off the bench.
“I would call Connor Moss the MVP of week one. He was scoring goal after goal after goal,” Rocky said. “You see these guys who get incrementally better and you see guys make a really big jump. Connor made that jump.”
Sophomore Grady McCarten looks to make a big jump himself, as he hasn’t been on the pitch since fifth grade, but looks to be a solid addition to the lineup.
“I’m a little rusty. I have to get used to kicking a ball again,” McCarten said. “Hopefully I can just use my athleticism, run and kick it.”
There is always some optimism entering any season, and this year there may be more reason for optimism than others.
Last year’s team got one win at state, gave eventual champion Worland their toughest test of the tournament. This year’s team looks to be in a great shape as they host Pinedale at 4 p.m. on Friday, and Sheridan at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“I think this team is good, and I am glad we have so many returning starters,” Nelson said. “I’m excited for sure.”
