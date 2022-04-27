Cody High School and middle school tennis players will wrap up their spring developmental season next week, after dozens of future tennis stars have honed their skills the past few weeks.
“We get to work with seventh and eighth graders in the spring, as well as some of the younger and a couple of varsity high school players” coach Jason Quigley said. “It’s a full developmental season.”
Over 30 players have hit the courts this spring to stay in shape and work multiple drills to help improve their skill sets.
Cody has had one get-together in Powell this spring, and will head over to Powell for a friendly tournament on Saturday.
“We will mix it up a little bit,” Quigley said. “Cody will play Powell and probably end up playing against each other as well.”
So far, the spring developmental time has paid dividends for the high school program.
“It’s great for us,” Quigley said. “With the weather so sketchy in the spring and so many varsity players playing soccer or running track, it gives us a chance to work with some of the younger kids.”
