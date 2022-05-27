The high flows and intermittent clear, stained, muddy and clear river and stream conditions locally, not to mention the high gas prices, have kept my attention focused on local lakes. If you have not developed an affinity for fishing lakes might, I suggest you should give it a try? Yes, lakes can be mysterious bodies of water because there’s not much to define one good fishing spot over another. Aside from shoreline vegetation, there is little to suggest where the trout would most likely be found in order to have success.
Thankfully, we have several lakes near Cody that not only have quality, even trophy-sized trout inhabiting them, but they are small enough in acreage that an angler can use some mental calculations and find a way to catch these trout on a regular basis. These lakes are also not all that deep, so the trout might try but they cannot hide from a persistent or dedicated lake fisher person. I am not suggesting one must possess Albert Einstein or Isaac Newton kind of intelligence. I am saying common sense and simple logic will pay a pretty good dividend when the light bulbs come on.
Let me break this down into simple strategy for you so you understand what I mean. Lakes, like our local rivers, have several types of food sources that trout, bass, perch and other freshwater fish rely on for food. The typical insects in lakes are midges, mosquitoes, mayflies, caddis, dragonflies and damselflies if the lake has the right water quality. Also available as food are crustaceans like scuds (aka freshwater shrimp), leeches, aquatic beetles that are called backswimmers or water boatmen and either small trout or forage fish like chubs, baby perch, red or black-nosed dace and maybe some I haven’t seen yet. You can let me know if I missed a baitfish not listed, please.
Right now water temps are in the mid-50s, which is the perfect temperature to keep insects hatching and trout cruising around as they feed aggressively. Both Newton Lakes and Hogan and Luce reservoirs are experiencing an incredible midge hatch as are New Cody and Beck lakes. These insects have larvae, pupae and adult stages in their life span. Not just myself, but other anglers have been hooking up on trout frequently by using midge pupae imitations. These are very simple in design, but they do look remarkably like the real McCoy to trout and other freshwater gamefish.
Others and myself have been fishing what is called an Ice Cream Cone black midge with red wire to imitate the pupae’s abdomen segmentation. Also working well have been larger sized Zebra Midges with black bodies which also imitate midge pupae. Other color options in the Zebra or Ice Cream style pupae are red, olive, tan, orange and white. These can be effectively fished by anglers wading the shoreline or by anglers using some kind of flotation device off-shore.
Size 14 through size 10 in the above fly patterns can be cast using a strike indicator to keep the fly pattern suspended at a certain depth. Depth is based on the approximate depth of water near shore or farther out from shore in a boat. I use 4X leaders or 4X tippet material for flies this size in the midge patterns named, which is plenty strong enough to land trout in the 1-7 pound range easily – as long as one doesn’t “horse” the trout to the net. If using an indicator, I will hang/drop my midge pupae pattern 3-7 feet below the indicator. It helps if there is chop or even waves on the water. As the indicator bobs up and down between waves, the midge pupae also move up and down. Trout love this movement and will move quite a ways in a lake to suck up the false midge pupae. When the indicator goes down, the angler must set the hook right then or you will miss the take completely. Simple.
Anglers can also fish the midge pupae without the aid of an indicator by casting the flies 20-40 feet into the lake, then do a simple one thousand one, one thousand two and so forth until you think the fly has sunk deep enough to be near the vegetation on the bottom. Slow strips of line will gradually bring the fly up off the bottom simulating the rise form of a live midge pupa to the surface to emerge as an adult. When the trout takes, the angler will feel the line go tight. All that is left is to set the hook and settle in for the ride. It is true the tug is the drug and the trout in the lakes I mentioned earlier can really take the angler for a ride even though it generally is not a long one.
When you see trout boiling near the surface, or sticking their noses out of the water, that means they are keying the emerging pupae or adults. If watching all those trout rising drives you crazy, just switch flies. Tie on flies like my Bow-tie midge, a smoke jumper and fish these in or just below the surface. If the trout are definitely gulping adult midges, I recommend several choices that often do the trick. These would size 14-18 black elk hair caddis, or a parachute Adams, Renegade, Crackleback or Griffith’s gnat. You can fish them au natural or you can dress the flies with a floatant like Loon Aquel, Fly Agra, Gink, etc. Fishing dries is a visual experience that gives an angler the chance to see the trout take the fly before reacting and, again, setting the hook.
The recent warm weather this past week has also brought on a mayfly hatch. These tannish gray insects are called Callibaetis or speckle winged duns by most fly guys. Without being too redundant, I hope, anglers can fish the nymph, the emergent or the adult phase of these larger insects almost in the same manner the midge patterns are fished. Recently, I had my best luck stripping a jig style red bead hare’s ear pattern under the surface. When the top water rises began, I switch to a parachute Callibaetis, a Hare’s Ear parachute, or a Sparkle Dun that was mostly tan or a tannish gray in color. Size 12 and 14 flies are best when these speckled winged mayflies first began to hatch on local lakes.
I could go on and on about fishing lakes, but Memorial Day was this past weekend and I would be remiss if I did not take the time to remember and honor those who have served in the U.S. Navy, Army, Marines and Air Force. Memorial Day is for those who sacrificed their lives to protect our country and the privileges and freedom we have enjoyed as a country since 1776, or 246 years. Pray for our country. It is in a state of turmoil now for many reasons.
We need healing and we need to stop hating those who disagree with our political persuasion and mend the damage that has been done for over a decade now. We must keep our independence and the freedoms all of us enjoy and are entitled to regardless of race, color, religion or lack thereof, that are guaranteed in our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
