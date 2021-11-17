The Northwest College women’s soccer team recently had four players honored for their accomplishments during the fall season.
Peyton Roswadovski was named First Team All-Region for Region 9.
Alexa Williams, Amrey Willoughby and Zoey Bonnerwere named All-Region Honorable Mention Team of Region 9.
