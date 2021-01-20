I have to admit I was a bit miffed after reading the recent article in the Enterprise concerning the COVID-19 virus and the upcoming inoculations. I mean, really, Meeteetse in its entirety first? Plus Powell, with less than half the infection rate of Cody, was already vaccinating seniors and Cody wasn’t? What are Cody seniors, chopped liver?
Sandi had already asked her medical people about the shots and I’d been on the horn with the VA at the state level and nobody could tell us one single thing about where, when, how or if. When the nightly news is full of Montana and other neighboring states going full steam ahead with vaccinations, and Wyoming, to our knowledge, is doing nothing, that, my friends, tends to put the old shorts in a bit of a twist. Especially when those involved have much more than simply advanced age to worry about.
Regardless, after speaking with a nice lady over at the county health office on the telephone, it was explained to me that some seniors were being vaccinated and she made appointments for Sandi and me to start the process in a few weeks. My problem was, although the Enterprise article was fairly inclusive, and it mentioned going on the internet and making appointments, it didn’t explain that those of us without the internet could simply pick up our phones and call the county.
Now I’ll admit to being severely biased against the internet (it’s complicated) and am still somewhat ignorant when it comes to certain computer operations, happily so, I might add. But, just like Ma Bell did with the telephone, those internet corporations are doing their darnedest to make this internet stuff a necessary staple of life. Like smart phones – life at your fingertips without having to live. And your lives at everybody else’s fingertips. Some of us simply don’t want to share that much with folks we don’t know or agree with politically, religiously or philosophically.
Younger folks (millennials and younger) simply do not seem to understand the reluctance of many seniors to join in the joyful jubilee that is Google, Amazon and everything else. For one thing, many of us simply can’t afford the monthly bill on top of our regular bills and are tired of being economically crushed by Medicare and the medical establishment for essential treatment we can only avoid by dying.
I read sometime back that only 68% of Wyoming folks had internet. Wonder why? Granted, much of that is due to the more remote locations of much of Wyoming’s rural population, but perhaps part of that is also simply being under-funded (living on minimum social security) or even too old to change our ways. Wyoming has a lot of old farts living here, where people mostly leave us alone. Or used to.
Again, perhaps a great deal of that internet animosity is also due to corporations and Democrats trying to force their products and dictums on us. We’re not willing to be compelled to engage in commerce or lifestyles we don’t want.
That attitude could probably be enlarged to resent the implications that a lifetime of acquired skills (and our lives by association) can be seemingly negated by a 10-year-old with a computer, making our entire existence seemingly without value. Some older folks tend to resent that, like the new wave of progressive Democrats hate Republicans, individual liberty and individual responsibility.
Anyway, to the nice lady down at the county health office who helped a somewhat grumpy old fart, thank you. We need more public employees like you. And that’s all I’m saying about this darned COVID thing. That situation is covered by a saying I picked up from a unit of Fifth Special Forces I was attached to in Vietnam. They called it “Embracing the Suck.” Or, “If life gives you lemons,” and you know the rest.
The good news is you are reading this courtesy of Colter Bay Computers. My older printer crashed, then the new one which was a big box store special and only two months old crashed. That, combined with my laptop deciding to play fast and loose with the flash drive thingies, and things hit a wall, sort of. Since I don’t have internet, I likewise don’t have email. Ergo, no columns coming out and boy do I have some catching up to do.
You didn’t miss any columns because I was a few weeks ahead, due mainly to the virus thing. It’s amazing how much work you can accomplish when you stay home. Even if it’s involuntary. Believe me, I’d rather be fishing, but I’m strictly a warm-weather angler these days. I draw the line at fishing in a hard rain or watching the ice form on my line and rod. Plus, I don’t do ice fishing like with the tip-ups and such.
I’ve thought about trying that form of ice fishing, but it was years ago. “Cuzin” and his buddies used to hire a bus and head from Nebraska up to Michigan in the winter for a week or two of dunking their lines into a huge frozen lake. I guess they had all the amenities of home, but as for me, sitting in a chair or on the ice and staring at a line and hole inside an ice shack while sucking on a Bailey’s-reinforced latte is not my idea of a good time.
I’d rather be hunting bunnies or setting traps for furry little critters. Maybe shooting coyotes or, when I was much younger, chasing a half dozen half-breed hounds across the mountains after a big cat. Now that was fun.
These days winter days are spent sucking on a hot coffee and reading recent and past issues of old gun magazines and enjoying a good western history or outdoor-oriented book. Sometimes a day is enjoyed when I get enough energy to load shells, build a knife in the shop or just drive around the basin, checking on the local critters and shooting rocks in some remote draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.