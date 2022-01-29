The Cody Fillies basketball team remained undefeated after a 60-19 non-conference win over Powell on Saturday at CHS.
Kennedi Niemann led the way for Cody with 12 points. Reece Niemann finished with 11 and Ally Boysen 10 in the win.
The Fillies led 21-4 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 31-7 at halftime.
Cody is now 12-0, 3-0 in conference play.
