The Yellowstone Quake opened the season on a strong note. The junior hockey team ended the weekend securing three of four points up for grabs, beating the Great Falls Americans Friday night 5-3, and then falling in overtime 4-3 on Saturday at Riley Arena.
It didn’t take long for the Quake to get on the board in Friday night’s matchup, as returning player Cole Whitman found the back of the net at the 14:44 mark of the first frame.
Logan Brown and Mason Merager got the assists.
“Cole is a good player we have returning and he’s our captain this year,” first year coach CJ Sweigart said. “Jack Harris (Cody), Mason Merager (Cody), Keegan Ferguson and Logan Brown (Cody) are assistant captains.”
Moments later, Harris and newcomer Cameron DeForest set up Ferguson for the Quake’s second goal.
DeForest and Merager added assists at the 14:06 mark of the second period to set up Brandon Kididis for a goal to put the Quake up 3-0.
“Cameron DeForest is new to the program, and it’s his first time at this level of hockey, and he couldn’t have done much better for his first time out. He’s a bigger player, is very skilled and he can really move the puck.”
DeForest finished the weekend with a pair of goals and three assists. He was named the No. 2 Star of the Week for the east division by the North American 3 Hockey League.
Great Falls managed to get a pair of shots by Quake goaltender Brandon Lakusta before the end of the second period.
The Americans evened things up at 3-3 in the final period, but DeForest would put the Quake up for good moments later on a goal assisted by Merager and Harris.
Harris and Whitman would assist Merager on his first goal of the season with the seconds ticking down in the third to make it 5-3.
“We are a defensive minded team first of all,” Sweigart said. “If we’ve got guys back playing good defense and a goalie who is stopping shots, we’re going to have a chance to win.”
Lakusta stopped 44 of 47 shots from Great Falls.
Saturday night it took some time for the offenses to get going. Both teams combined for 25 shots in the first period, but none found the back of the net.
Ferguson got the Quake on the board in the second period on assists from Kididis and DeForest. Great Falls tied things up before the third frame. Both goals were scored on power play opportunities.
“The weekend went well, but we kind of emptied the tanks and our reserves on Friday night,” Sweigart said. “We aren’t in the kind of shape we need to be in yet, but we will get there.”
The Quake looked like they had plenty in the tank to start the third, as Kididis scored less than a minute into the period on a power play.
Harris and Gabe Huntley assisted on the goal. Huntley added another assist along with Evan Richards as DeForest scored his second goal of the weekend.
Down 3-1, however, the Americans didn’t appear to be phased. Great Falls scored two goals in about two minutes to tie things up at 3-3.
Great Falls needed just .21 seconds in the 3-on-3 overtime to find the net against Quake goalie, Cole Eastman. Eastman stopped 42 of 46 shots on the night.
Yellowstone will be on the road for the next four weeks, starting with a tilt at Gillette this weekend.
The Quake don’t return to Riley Arena until Oct. 15.
“We had a successful weekend, but we have our work cut out for us on the road,” Sweigart said. “It’s tough in a lot of ways on the road, but we’re off to a good start and we’ll look to build on that.”
