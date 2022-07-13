Before I get started on this week’s column, I’d like to amend a previous column in which I discussed my son’s family’s proclivities for turkey hunting. In that column I mentioned that I didn’t think any of the guys had killed a turkey with a stick and string yet, although they have all taken good deer and antelope with one, except young Walker. But his day is coming.
Memory is a terrible thing, especially as one grows older. After reading the column, son Greg informs me that he had taken two gobblers with his archery tackle. I knew that, but had completely forgotten. Mea culpa!
Moving on, I see where another edition of our local magazine relating various interesting facets of Cody Country life is out and the staff has done an excellent job, as usual. I was particularly interested in this issue due to the story of “Phonograph” Jones it contained, having heard a tale or two about him over the years by old-timers in Cody Country like “Slim” and Bob Edgar. Unfortunately, most of the older residents who made Cody the town it is are no longer with us.
Including Bob Carter. No, not the Bob Carter with the sports shop and all that stuff, but the old-timer and former big game guide. Don’t know if those two are related, but anything’s possible. I was fortunate to meet and get to know Bob years ago, back after he had retired from guiding and such. Those memories were jogged by the picture in the publication of Bob, Phonograph Jones and some unidentified Native American. From the looks of the heavily beaded moccasins and wrist gauntlets our native model was wearing, the picture might have been taken at the powwow grounds.
The Bob Carter I knew was the genuine article. He’d squired and babysat high rollers who thought they were hunters all over this Cody Country it seems, according to him. Two stories stick out, one true and the other should be even if it isn’t.
If memory serves, the following transpired during the late 1970s or the early 1980s.
After moving to town, Bob had a bedroom in his apartment with a window that faced the street, which had a street light that Bob felt interfered with his getting a decent night’s sleep. Pulling the shade down didn’t help so Bob came up with a different solution, since calling the city folks in charge of street lights didn’t help either. He simply lowered his window and, using his .243 rifle, shot the light out. Why no one ever reported the shots, I could never figure out.
After a few weeks, the light crew would eventually get around to replacing the shattered bulb and the dang thing would be disrupting his sleep again. So, after a brief wait, he’d shoot it out again. I have no idea how long this scenario played out, but if I’m right about Bob, it continued right up until he passed.
One day, while we were regaling each other with bold tales of wonderment and curiosities, I happened to mention the chipping grounds or, rather, the obsidian harvesting place my woods running partner up in Montana, Les Day, and I found while hunting elk below Helmet mountain (Sphinx) one year. We found a wide flat spot that looked like an abandoned camping ground from some years past. The entire ground was covered with large chips, even slabs, of translucent, charcoal-hued obsidian pulled out of the mountain.
Not being too versed on the value of this glass-like substance, I gathered a few of the bigger chunks and, next time I was in Bozeman, took the slabs to a jeweler to see if they had any monetary value. Which, according to the shop owner, they didn’t. It wasn’t until several years later, after I’d forgotten how to find the chipping grounds, that I found out that some folks were quite interested in those slabs and where the mine was. Oh well, been there before.
Regardless, that story inspired Bob to tell me of an abandoned Indian camp he’d come across above Jones Creek, I think he said. He’d found it while escorting some dudes on an elk hunt one year. He said there were still several teepees standing, the old style teepees made of leather, and in pretty good shape, considering. The whole affair looked like the Indians had simply saddled up and rode out several years ago, leaving the entire camp behind. Said the horses were nervous while they were riding through it and the camp gave him a case of the shivers. After he found out that I was into wildlife photography, he came up with the idea that we should get a couple of horses and go looking for that camp.
I loved the idea, but two things stopped me. For starters, if the Indians had simply abandoned their camp like that, they had a good reason. I’m not too superstitious, but it could be bad juju for a couple of round eyes to go poking around that abandoned camp. That, and since I had a steady job at the time, I demurred and didn’t give him a positive commitment. Besides that, I didn’t know if he were just stringing me along for a chance to go wander around the mountains again or what.
Still don’t, but I always enjoyed listening to old Bob spin a windy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.