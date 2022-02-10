The Cody Broncs wrestling team took down Powell 50-25 in a dual on Thursday night in Powell.
Collin Lindemann (160 pounds), Will Thomasson (182), Grayson Beaudrie (195) and Lane Torczon (106) all won by fall.
Micah Grant earned a convincing win by technical fall 18-2 in the second period.
Dylan Campbell (170) won by decision.
