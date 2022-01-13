For the second consecutive game, the Cody Fillies basketball team exploded in the fourth quarter to blow out Kelly Walsh on Thursday..
Molly Hays scored 14 of her career high 29 points in the final frame as the Fillies led by as much as 60-37 late in the game.
Kennedi Niemann added 17 points for Cody. Jessa Lynn chipped in seven points.
The win puts the Fillies at a perfect 8-0 on the season.
