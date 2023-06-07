It’s been almost a month since the Cody Legion baseball team played at home.
They didn’t disappoint the fans who came out to watch Tuesday, sweeping Lovell to improve to 4-0 in conference and 11-12 overall.
“It felt really good to go out there and play the ball that we know we can play,” Trey Thomasson said. “We’re setting ourselves up for success in the long run.”
This weekend the Cubs play in a tournament in Three Forks, Mont.
Cody 10, Lovell 1
A four-run fourth inning powered the Cubs to a 10-1 victory in the first game. Eli Johnston got things started with a single, Trey Schroeder a double and Dominic Phillips a run-scoring single. A single by William Duke to center brought in two more. A hit batter and walk loaded the bases and the final run came in on a walk to make it 7-1.
The Cubs never trailed, as they scored one in the first, when Thomasson singled and eventually scored on a passed ball.
In the second, a walk single by Wyatt Carlson and ground out made it 2-0. Carlson scored on a single by Thomasson.
In the fifth, Cody scored its final runs. Duke started things with a double, and Calrson reached on an error. A sac fly by Ben Reinker scored one. The other runs came in on a single by Thomasson and sac fly by Johnston.
“I think as a team we saw the ball really well,” Thomasson said. “We’re hitting hard line drives, hard ground balls, a lot of what we need to be doing in mid to late July, we’re doing now. It’s good to see us improving like that.”
Lovell’s lone run came in the third.
At the plate Thomasson went 3-for-5 and Duke 2-2.
Thomasson earned the win on the mound, giving up one run on one hit through 4 1/3 innings.
“I felt really confident on the mound,” he said. “I changed a few things up in Lander, not trying to throw as hard, just trying to throw strikes. I still have more velocity than I did last year. But that just comes with a lot of the training that I did in the offseason.”
Duke pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed just four hits.
“I knew that my job wasn’t to blow it by kids,” he said. “I’m not there yet. It was just to throw strikes and I tried my best to do it and it ended up being good.”
Cody 14, Lovell 2
Cody didn’t take long to pull away in the second game, 10-run ruling the Mustangs in the fifth inning.
The Cubs got one run in the first inning, with Thomasson hitting a double, advancing on a sac bunt by Johnston and crossing home on a wild pitch.
Duke started the second with a triple, Reinker and Jace Jarrett followed with singles and Thomasson hit a double to make it 4-0.
“I sat back and it was a hard hit ball to the opposite side,” Duke said of his triple. “That’s what I’ve been focusing on in the cages during practices is hitting the ball hard the other way and it’s good to see it happen.”
Cody also took advantage of a couple miscues by Lovell in the inning as well and scored two runs to go up 6-0.
“We scored on almost every single error that they made, so that was great to see,” Duke said.
After the Mustangs scored two in the third, Cody added two in the bottom of the frame. The runs came in on a single by Schroeder.
In the fourth, eight Cody batters went to the plate before one got a hit. However, all but one of those reached on errors, walks and hit by pitch. Schroeder and Phillips had the lone hits in the inning, as Cody scored six.
“Offensively, we took advantage of their mistakes,” coach Beau White said. “We took some bags and in some key spots that put us in scoring position and then we were able to push those guys across.”
Cody finished with eight hits. Thomasson went 2-2 and Schroeder 2-4.
Schroeder got the win on the mound, giving up two runs on six hits through 3 2/3 innings. Bailey went 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
“We played some of the best defense that we have all season,” White said of both games. “I thought, our middle infield and our outfielders went and got some baseballs. We’re improving defensively and that’s good to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.