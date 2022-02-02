The Meeteetse boys basketball team had an opportunity to supplant itself atop the 1A Northwest with a pair of home quadrant games over the weekend, but two close losses proved there is plenty of parity in the conference.
The Longhorns fell to rival Burlington (2-10, 1-1) in front of a packed house on Thursday 59-52, and Dubois (11-2, 3-0) got the win in Meeteetse 51-46 on Saturday to drop the Longhorns to 7-5 overall, 1-2 in conference play.
Everything was working for the Longhorns against a Burlington team, whose record doesn’t reflect the skill set they bring to the floor. The Huskies have spent the majority of their season challenging 2A opponents.
A triple from senior Dace Bennett got the Longhorns the lead 3-2 in the first quarter. Jonathan Ogden matched that with a three of his own to put Meeteetse up 6-2.
Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi drained two shots from beyond the arc and Ogden added another as the ’Horns built a 22-10 lead at the end of the opening frame.
Meeteetse led by as much as 14 in the second quarter before the Huskies made their move and scored the final four points of the half to trail 34-29.
“They tried to press us and we took advantage of it and were able to get some easy looks,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “We hit some shots from the outside too, but they were good looks because they
ere in transition and kind of in the flow of things.”
The Huskies tied things up at 39 midway through the third before Kalvin Erickson and Ogden hit back-to-back shots to stretch the lead to 43-39.
Burlington answered again in a tight third quarter and got to within a point at 44-43 heading into the fourth.
“They took the press off and I just think we kind of struggled a little bit from the field,” Hagen said. “We fought the whole way, that’s for sure.”
The Huskies used a 7-0 run to go up 49-48 behind some good outside shooting and never gave up the lead again.
Meeteetse had its chances late but couldn’t find the bottom of the net, and the Huskies did just enough at the line to hold on for the 58-52 win.
Bennett finished with 17 points in the loss. Ogden added 15 and Erickson 13. Ehrhart dropped in seven.
Dubois stormed out to an early lead on Saturday and showed why they are one of the conference favorites. The Rams built a 40-26 lead through three quarters.
“I thought we rebounded really well against them, even though they had the height advantage at pretty much every position,” Hagen said. “Offensively I thought we played well, we just had a few stretches where we couldn’t get the ball in the basket and missed a few free throws.”
The Longhorns got the ball in the basket in a frantic fourth quarter.
Meeteetse trailed 46-33 with just three minutes remaining before Jason Moody connected at the free throw line, Ethan Salzman knocked down a jumper and Bennett scored on a lay up after a steal to help cut the lead to 47-42.
The Rams kept the door open in the final moments after some missed shots at the stripe, and a Bennett fadeaway three got the Longhorns to within 50-46 with under 10 seconds to go, but that would be as close as the ’Horns would get to a dramatic comeback win as they fell to the red-hot Rams 51-46.
Bennett dropped in 16 on the Rams and hauled in 14 rebounds. Fellow senior Erickson finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. Joe Pina and Salzman added six points apiece. Ogden chipped in five and Jason Moody four on the day.
“We knew they were a good team, but we’re not satisfied with the loss,” Hagen said. “We know we can play with them and look forward to the next game at their place.”
Before that the Longhorns need to take care of business in a road matchup with 2A Greybull on Thursday and conference rematch with Ten Sleep on Saturday. Meeteetse beat Ten Sleep earlier this season.
