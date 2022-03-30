The Cody boys JV basketball team utilized a versatile attack and deep bench to help lead to a 15-3 overall record to end the season.
“Being able to sub five guys at a time and having no drop-off in talent or effort is a coach’s dream,” coach Dean Olenik said. “Coaching this crew was a pleasure.”
After a slow start and a 1-2 record to start the season, the Broncs hit their stride and reeled off 13 consecutive wins.
Cody routinely subbed five players in at a time to keep players fresh and maintain a relentless, up-tempo, pressing style of play.
“All 14 players saw significant minutes over the year,” Olenik said. “Everyone made key contributions both defensively and offensively to the team’s success.”
In a 66-64 win against Riverton on the road with the Broncs down by two, sophomore Jace Jarrett snagged an offensive board and kicked it out to fellow sophomore Trey Schroeder who drilled the three and drew the foul.
He converted the free throw for the four-point play to help seal the victory down the stretch.
Freshman Chase Hatch scored 22 points in the win as he hit clutch shots from the field and the line.
Freshmen Maddox Ball and Grady McCarten dropped 15 points and 10 points, respectively, against Kelly Walsh, as they helped lead the Broncs to a 52-51 win over the Trojans.
“This win epitomized the team’s depth and versatility as 10 different players scored,” Olenik said.
Hatch dropped 19 points and Ball 13 points in a big 62-36 road win against Natrona County.
Hatch also had a season-high 23 points against cross-county rival Powell in a 59-52 home win
All 14 Broncs scored in an offensive explosion against Jackson, with seven different players connecting from deep for a total of 12 threes in a 71-18 win.
“As the season progressed, defensive stopper and prolific rebounder Remy Broussard continued to improve offensively,” Olenik said.
The junior led the team in scoring for three consecutive games against Green River (13), NC (15) and Rock Springs (9).
Junior Keegan Hensley also had a solid season, finishing the leading scorer or tied as the leading scorer in three games.
Sophomore Ben Stewart dropped 17 against St. Thomas Moore (South Dakota) early in the season.
“I am looking forward to these guys putting in the hard work in the offseason and seeing what they can do as they move up to the varsity level,” Olenik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.