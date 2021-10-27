One of the really neat things about being handy with a revolver is the ability, on some calibers, to be able to utilize more than one chambering in the same gun. I’m not talking about interchangeable cylinders here, like one Ruger offering the ancient .38-40 and a modern 10mm cylinder interchange. The barrels, at .401, were the same for either cartridge and also include the older .41 Colts chambering.
That’s one revolver, three options in cartridges, with just a cylinder change. Not bad, huh? I can’t think of one rifle chambering that shares that similarity, although there may be some out there, disregarding those carbines chambered for handgun cartridges. Normal physical laws make it impossible to say, shove a .30-06 into a .300 Savage chamber. Although, if you’re stupid enough, the reverse might not be true.
One of my traditional revolver favorites is the .357 magnum. If you can’t find the magnum loads, then .38 specials will work. Also, the obsolete .38 long Colt will also work. If those have also disappeared you’re in trouble as the older .38 S&W has a case that’s a bit too large to fit into the modern chambers – mostly. But if you reload, even now brass is abundant, albeit at scalpers’ prices. And don’t think old Joe doesn’t get a fit of giggles every time he and Nancy and Chuckie get together to discuss how they can further aggravate the present ammunition shortage.
Regardless, if you own a .357 or .38 special and don’t have any ammo on hand for domestic emergencies, shame on you. The .38 special has, for decades, been the most popular selection, and is currently running neck-and-neck with 9mm, of the current crop of cartridges available for civilian use. Used brass and bullets abound just about anywhere you can imagine in this country. The fly in the ointment is primers.
Nothing goes bang without a primer to go pop! Which seems to be the crux of a problem with both reloading supplies and factory ammo. With even the ammo factories not being able to access primers, the production of ammunition for the commercial markets has literally slowed to a crawl. My understanding is that whatever pitiful amounts of primers are being produced are being reserved for the military, which I find curious due to the absence of hostilities with foreign nations at present. Maybe we’re just getting ready for the next big one.
Granted, semi-automatics, such as the plastic pistols like the Glocks, have an interchangeability, of sorts. With many of them all one has to do is break the pistol down, change barrels, insert a magazine that works with the different cartridge and go. But choices are limited. Besides, I think I’ll put my money on a revolver. They have a longer history of use and, very likely, a larger inventory of cases and spare parts.
Another cartridge substitution that works well, if you have ammo, is the .44 special in a .44 magnum revolver or carbine. Problem is that when this substitution is made, just like any of the others, the firearm in use may have to be re-sighted to match the different, likely slower, cartridge’s capabilities. Unless you can figure out how to stuff a .44 maggie into a .44 special. Then you’ll not have to worry about re-sightings because your gunsmith can figure that out while he’s rebuilding your firearm.
All of which begs a question. Have you ever heard of a female gunsmith? Yes, we have gals out there who can wipe the nose of most any member of the male gender in the shooting disciplines, but a female gunsmith? Knifemakers yes, some of our very best knifesmiths are ladies. And engravers. But a gunsmith?
I’d like to think the ladies are smarter than that.
