I was perusing my fishing journal and comparing my fall fishing days in 2021 to this year.
It goes without saying that I managed to have more time on the water last November and December than I have been able to manage in 2022. Part of the reason has been scheduling time, but the major reason has been due to much colder temperatures this year than last year and even in the year 2020, also known as the year of the Covid-19 virus.
For instance, during the first week of December last year, I was fishing the Wind River below Boysen Dam and in the rugged canyon most of that week. The canyon is amazingly scenic, with lots of different types of water on which to fling a fly. Plus, the river from the dam down to the Wedding of the Waters offers the chance to hook and photograph some amazingly large brown and rainbow trout during the fall and springs particularly.
The air temperature was a comfortable 56 degrees with a moderate amount of wind, but not the type wind that causes much of an impediment to casting, but a wind that would roll down the canyon from time to time from the southwest. Light to no wind is what one prays for when fishing the Wind River. Truthfully, seldom have I fished the canyon without some wind, if not even gale force winds that seem to swirl (howl even) around from the south, west or north. After a few hours, that kind of wind wears on an angler and it certainly can impact how to set up a good presentation when fishing dries or getting a long drift when Euro fishing or chasing a strike indicator through riffles, pools, runs and pocket water.
This particular week, the best performing fly during the morning and late afternoon hours was a size 4 crayfish pattern that was tan in color. Dead drifting one of these through the deeper runs and pools resulted in some great hookups and subsequent fights from trout that measured 18-24 inches most of the time. Midday, the best flies that worked consistently for me and my fishing partner was a size 12 tan North Fork Special, tailed with a size 16 pink sowbug or size 18 Rainbow Warrior tied Perdigon-style on a jig hook.
If the weather had not been below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the temp that freezes water in one’s rod guides (temps were even below zero some days this past week throughout the Big Horn Basin), I can assure you my companion and I would have been somewhere in the canyon again this December doing our best to duplicate or even surpass the same kind of hook-ups and numbers in the net we had last year.
There is no perfect time, but there are times when prudence has to come into the equation so the two “F” words, freezing and frostbite, should be avoided. One can always wait for a day when the temperature forecast is predicted to be in the high 30s or, better yet, the 50s, to have fun this close to the winter solstice.
My journal also showed better discharge flows for the lower Shoshone River below Buffalo Bill Dam last year and better insect hatches than we anglers have seen this year after the irrigation flows were shut off. This year, despite the fact the reservoir west of the dam is at or slightly above 70% capacity, the flows on the Shoshone are well below the recommended flows of 350 cubic feet per second.
Flows at 350 have been proven to be beneficial winter flows for spawning trout and to keep the river bottom wetted from bank to bank for the rainbow, brown, cutbow and cutthroat trout that inhabit this wonderful fishery that is truly in Cody residents’ backyard and within a 10 to 15 minute drive for those who live on the outskirts of town. Why we cannot keep consistent and beneficial flows in our local tailwater has been a mystery not to just myself, but also other anglers who also question the year to year fluctuations in the lower Shoshone.
With the snowpack we are seeing in the Absaroka Mountains so far since late October until now, there should be no problem with filling the reservoir next spring for irrigation use nor depleting the reservoir somewhat to keep a great fishery healthy through the winter months.
Looking ahead to Christmas, the temperatures will remain cold this week and into the next before we see a few days far enough above freezing to entice anglers back on the Shoshone or Big Horn rivers for one to two days before the holiday weekend. Personally, while it might seem like the cold weather is a nuisance, I actually like to see the snow piling up in the high country for a good runoff year. Hopefully, 2023 will provide that but without the devastating floods and heavy monsoon rains we had in 2022.
During the lull before the warm-up, now is a good time to spend time at the fly-tying bench getting fly boxes filled with blue wing olive and midge dry flies for winter hatches, or whipping out some nymphs, soft hackle flies and streamers when the weather does warm up a bit.
Or, if so inclined, one can change your fishing equipment from spin or fly to ice fishing gear. Anglers who look forward to ice fishing Beck, New Cody, East Newton, Sunshine, Luce and Hogan reservoirs have already gotten a head start to the ice fishing season this year.
Just be careful when venturing out on the ice to drill holes or to set up ice fishing tents. The ice is not that thick yet on some of the reservoirs listed above.
