Now deep into the conference schedule, the Meeteetse girls basketball squad wrapped its road slate for the regular season, splitting games in Burlington and Dubois over the weekend.
Burlington 55,
Meeteetse 51
Turnovers have been the Lady ’Horns (6-6, 2-1 conference) Achilles’ heel all season. Their transition defense has been stingy enough to help them out more often than not. Meeteetse is 4-2 when giving the ball away 26 or fewer times in a game, vs. 2-4 when giving it away more than 26 times in a game, but when the turnover bug bit the Lady ’Horns in Burlington they lost to their biggest rival 55-51.
“The girls played very, very hard, but we had a lot of turnovers and that dug us a hole,” coach Ernie May said. “I got a little emotional after the game. They work so hard and to continue to have the turnover problem and dig themselves a hole ... It just comes down to practice.”
Meeteetse turned the ball over 38 times on the Huskies (6-3, 2-0 conference) home court, its second-highest total of the season.
Despite the loss, senior Samantha May notched a 21 point, 12 rebound, 10 steal triple-double. This performance follows a 21-point, 9-rebound, 5-block game against Ten Sleep.
“I had a bit of a rough start to the game, but I decided that I wasn’t going to have the rest of the game go the same way,” May said. “I really tried to focus on being aggressive and to hustle for the ball during defense and offense.”
Senior Lexi Allen added nine rebounds and five steals, while junior Bella Van Auken, often the smallest player on the court, had six boards and five steals of her own.
“That’s our second conference game,” coach May said. “We’ve still got them at home. We’re looking forward to a rematch.”
Meeteetse 41,
Dubois 26
A year ago, the Rams couldn’t field a girls basketball team. Now with a six-person team, the winless program has struggled, but put up its second-highest point total in a game largely played by the Meeteetse JV girls. The Lady ’Horns won 41-26.
Coach May took the opportunity to give his younger players some game experience and see what they could do against different opponents.
“It was just a sign of respect for Dubois,” he said. “We wanted to play basketball at Dubois. We weren’t interested in anything but making a competitive game for our girls to get a lot out of it and for the Dubois girls to get a lot out of it.”
May liked what he saw out of his younger players, who were able to run the offense and push the ball in transition. His starters saw limited minutes and Samantha May was a coach’s decision to ride the pine and get some rest.
“It was exciting to watch the young girls take ownership of the game,” coach May said. “It was a conference game and we were there to win.”
Sophomores Hallie Ogden and Jayci Ervin played some big minutes and responded well to leading the offense. Coach May said Ogden played her best offensive game of the year, and Ervin made a stride he’s been waiting for.
“What (Ervin) showed me was what I’ve been looking for all year,” he said. “I’ve been looking for that spark, that energy, all year.”
Ervin, for her part, says the game is starting to slow down a bit for her, and though the nerves are still there, she’s happy to have the trust of her coach.
“It means a lot that he trusted me as well as the other younger girls to start the game,” Ervin said. “Knowing that he trusts us helps us play bettter as a team.”
Meeteetse is in action next Thursday night, when 2A Greybull (2-5, 1-1 conference) comes to town for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. It follows that up with a Saturday rematch against Ten Sleep (5-3, 1-1 conference). Tipoff is at 5 p.m.
