The spring golf season is underway and Cody golfers are getting back in the swing of things.
Competition began last weekend with the Broncs finishing third out of 10 teams in Worland with a score of 344.
Sheridan won the boys (315) and Worland was the runner-up (333).
Senior Hunter Hall continued right where he left off in the fall, finishing with a 76, good for fourth individually and only three shots behind the top tourney golfer.
“Six of the seven boys we took finished under 100, including Myles Bailey who finished under 100 for the first time in his career (95), including two birdies in the round,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “Myles is one of several underclassmen on our spring roster who are putting in the work and are starting to see the fruits of their labor.”
Cody only brought two girls to Worland, not enough for a team score.
Sophomore Adelie Hall was Cody’s low girls’ score of the day (110), just missing a top-10 finish; Allie Ennist finished with a 123.
“Both girls are really starting to hit the ball well off the tee and the short game is not far behind,” Kraft said. “This was only Allie’s fifth tournament score of her career; Coach (Brandon) Williams and I are excited to see what she can do as we move through the spring season.”
The spring season has competitions, but does not lead to region and state tournaments as in the fall. It is as much a way for golfers to get back into the game after the winter lull and start preparations for the fall season.
For Cody, one of the best signs is the amount of students out for the team.
“We have a good number of athletes this spring,” Kraft said.
There are 32 golfers out, including 12 middle schoolers and nine girls.
“We started adding more middle schoolers into our spring season a few years ago and it’s paying off,” he said. “This is the largest group of spring golfers we have had in a number of years. Our growth has led to some successes in the fall season.”
Kraft said he’s excited to see the girls program being built back up. In recent years there haven’t been enough golfers – three is the minimum – to field a true girls team.
“Our goal of building a girls’ team is now starting to show,” he said. “We are also fortunate to have Sydney Gunn helping us at practice.”
Gunn is a former 3A medalist and state champion for Cody who is now giving her time to help the girls’ golf team improve.
CHS golf fundraising tourney
The Cody golf team is hosting a fundraising tournament on April 23 at Olive Glenn; shotgun scramble starting at noon; contact Olive Glenn for more details.
