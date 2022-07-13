When someone from Meeteetse pulls into a town and is surprised about how small it is, it’s probably pretty small.
The 2022 CanAm Bowl, a 6-man football showdown between All-Star players from Canada and America, was held in Lambert, Mont., this year, the first time since the game’s inception it has been held on U.S. soil, and a pair of Meeteetse Longhorns helped the American team to a 71-30 victory over its neighbors to the north.
“When we pulled into town it said the population was 89,” Meeteetse player Dace Bennett said. “The practice field was pretty much a hay meadow. The only thing in town is a bar, a grocery store and a café, and they are all in the same building.”
Bennett and fellow Meeteetse standout Kalvin Erickson helped the American team put up 53 consecutive points to run away with the victory for Team USA. They were two of the four players from Wyoming to play in the All-Star game.
“The first half was back and forth,” Erickson said. “The defenses were just trying to figure some things out. We went in at halftime and knew we needed to get off the ball more.”
After they showed up in Lambert and meeting their new teammates from Nebraska, Colorado, Montana and Texas, it didn’t take much more than a walk through for everyone to get on the same page as they prepared to take on the Canadians.
It’s the first time the game has been played in two years due the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It was an eye-opening experience seeing how good everybody was,” Bennett said. “It was just great playing with kids at such a good skill level, and right away it was like we all had played together forever.”
Canada actually led 18-16 midway through the second quarter before Team USA turned it on.
The Americans took a 26-22 lead into halftime and poured it on after the break.
Bennett did what he has done to every other team he has faced the past year, including the Wyoming/Nebraska All-Star game. He pulled off another remarkable 44-yard touchdown run.
Bennett’s run looked familiar to every other defense he has faced.
“It was fourth and 18,” Bennett said. “One of the linemen blitzed and I knew I could beat him, then I took off down the sidelines, went backwards and then sideways and ended up in the end zone.”
Erickson snagged an interception for Team USA.
“They ran the same play two times before that,” Erickson said. “The quarterback threw the ball and the receiver hadn’t turned around and it was kind of a jump ball and I came down with it.”
Both players have been busy with All-Star games this summer. It’s the second for Erickson, who also helped Wyoming beat Nebraska earlier this summer.
Bennett helped beat Nebraska as well, plus was on the winning Shrine Bowl team last month in Casper.
Bennett’s brother Seth, former 6-man offensive player of the year, helped coach the USA team.
“The Farson coach asked him the week before the game if he wanted to coach, and he said, ‘Yes,” Dace said.
The All-Star experience should pay dividends for both players as they get ready for the college football camp.
Bennett will suit up for Montana Western University this fall. Erickson is headed to Pella, Iowa, to play for Central College.
“The coach has me doing workouts this summer,” Erickson said. “I have been doing weights and working on speed and conditioning. I have to be there Aug. 9.”
For now, their high school career has been wrapped up on a high note, and some things came full circle for the pair of Longhorns.
“We actually played a few of those Canadian kids our freshman year in a game,” Bennett said. “We got to play them again in the CanAm Bowl and it was pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.