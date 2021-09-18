The Cody boys golf team finished fourth at the state golf tournament that finished Saturday in Lander, with a score of 701 just seven shots behind third place Buffalo and far ahead of fifth place.
Riverton won the tournament with a two-day score of 633, while defending champs Worland finished second.
Broncs senior Hunter Hall finished third overall, shooting 71 on Saturday after a 77 on Friday. He finished seven shots behind Karsten Simmons of Worland, who finished second. Riverton golfer Parker Paxton won with a 130.
Logan Hall was Cody’s second finisher, shooting a 89-87 to tie for 16th. Ethan Salzman finished 26th (95-90), Bridger Hult (94-106) finished 41st and Val Payne finished 43rd (104-98).
The Fillies finished 10th out of 11 teams with a score of 376-388.
Adelie Hall led Cody’s girls team with a 123-126 for 32nd place. Allie Ennist finished 37th (122-133) and Bliss Bonner 38th (131-129).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.