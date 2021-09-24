Whether it was the distraction of homecoming week, fatigue of two matches during the week or some players who weren't 100%, the Cody volleyball team had to dig deep to defeat Powell 3-1 on Thursday in Powell.
The Lady Panthers came out full of energy in the first set and caught the Fillies off guard. Cody trailed the entire set, unable to find an offensive rhythm and struggled with the Powell block. The closest the Fillies would get was within four points before Powell pulled away to win 25-17.
Cody got off to a better start in the second set as the team traded points back and forth. The Fillies took a slight lead after a net serve and hitting error by Powell, block by Reece NIemann and kills by Kennedi Niemann to make it 10-6. The Fillies maintained a three to four-point lead through the middle by went up by six after a kill by Autumn Wilson and carry to make it 18-12.
Late in the match a kill by Ava Meier and hitting error by Powell set up game-point, but it took three tries before a kill by Wilson tied the match.
Powell came out strong in the third set and quickly took a 7-2 lead. However, the Fillies slowly started to come back, pulling within in one when Powell got called for four hits and tying the match at 10 after a kill by Kennedi NIemann. Tied again at 11, Cody took its first lead after a kill by Niemann, and two Lady Panther errors to make it 14-11.
Powell came back to tie it a 16, before a small Cody run which included a kill and block by Autumn Wilson, net serve and in the net call on Powell to make it 20-16. The Lady Panthers came within two but kills by Kennedi Niemann and an ace by Reece Niemann gave Cody a 25-20 win.
The fourth set found Cody trailing by as many as four points early on, but again the Fillies worked their way back, taking advantage of some Powell errors and an ace by Molly Hays to tie the match at 10 and taking an 11-10 lead on a kill by Kennedi Niemann.
From there the game was close, with seven ties, the final coming at 20-all. A kill by Lake Harrison gave the Fillies a 21-20 lead. It was followed by a hitter error by Powell, ace by Hays, net violation by Powell and second ace by Hays to close out the game at 25-20.
