The Cody wrestling team rolled into the Greybull Memorial Invitational a little shorthanded during the weekend, but still racked up enough points to win and walk away with a trio of champions.
At 113 pounds Taylor Baggs reeled off three consecutive wins by fall in the first period to win the title.
Grayson Beaudrie secured three quick wins by fall, one in 17 seconds, to win the title at 182 pounds.
Micah Grant finished the Greybull Memorial with four wins by fall, all in the first period, including a 29 second win over Shawn Reid of Wind River to win gold at 138 pounds.
“Last weekend I dropped down a weight and then bumped back up this week and went for it,” Grant said. “I thought this is where I need to be and I’m just embracing it.”
A handful of varsity grapplers sat out to nurse some minor bumps and bruises, but a small tournament that featured a number of 2A teams and 3A Powell should go a long way toward getting some experience as the regular season starts to wind down.
“It was nice to work on some things that needed to be tweaked,” coach Trev Wood said. “It was a good chance for kids to perfect some technique. We were also able to magnify a couple of problem areas to work on before regionals and state.”
Lane Torczon started out with a win by fall at 106 pounds for the Broncs.
At 120 pounds, Ty Peterson started with a win by fall before a quarterfinal loss sent him to the consolations, where he ripped off a major decision win and pin to take third.
Ben Hogan had three wins at 138 pounds, while Collin Lindemann (160) and Dylan Campbell (170) combined for six wins by fall before dropping their championship matches to take second.
Jackson Wood (152) started out with three consecutive wins by fall in the first round before ending up on the wrong end of a 14-8 decision to 2A state champion Pehton Truempler of Shoshoni in the title match.
“You can definitely tell the difference wrestling a state champion,” Jackson Wood said. “Some people you get down and they can kind of give up. With someone like that they just keep going. You can tell the level of skill you are going up against when you are into a match like that.”
Ben Seibert (160) and Logan Barton (170) each had a win by fall.
Zach Barton (285) had two quick pins to make the championship match and finish second.
Danny Becker (220) made quick work of Tongue River’s Nate Heser with a win by fall in 9 seconds. He added two more pins to take fourth overall as the young Broncs team continues to impress.
“I knew this season our team would be hard to beat, but seeing it in action the past few weeks has been awesome to see,” Grant said.
Cody will have duals this week at Worland on Tuesday and at Powell on Thursday before taking the weekend off and preparing for regionals the following weekend.
“We’ll hit the ground running this weekend and get ready for the postseason,” coach Wood said. “We had pretty high expectations for these kids this weekend and they wrestled pretty well again. We just did what we have been doing.”
