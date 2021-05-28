Memorial Day has come and gone.
It is my hope that many of Cody’s citizens took the time to remember those that served in the armed forces of these United States since the founding of these United States of America 245 years ago.
Were it not for the men and women who fought and died, we would not have the freedoms that we enjoy today that are supported by our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
My generation was born after World War II, the war that was supposed to end all wars. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Since then, our country has sent its youth, young men originally, but now young women too, in the 21st century.
The ages of these patriotic young people typically range from 18 to 25 years old. Their sacrifice for our country is to be honored as they were sent to fight conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and many other hot spots throughout the world since Germany and Japan surrendered almost 75 years ago.
Regardless of the battles or skirmishes, not every soldier lives through those confrontations. Battle has become much more sophisticated since WWII. While there will probably always be what have been called “grunts” to do the hard work on the ground, battles can now be fought over long distances with drones. We have witnessed the effectiveness of these weapons when the U.S. used them to target the jihadi terrorist leaders in the Middle East. Most recently, we have seen our U.S. ally, Israel, defend itself from those wanting to destroy it with missiles, rockets and drones.
War is terrible. There is no excuse for war, but, given humanity’s proclivity to fight nation against nation and sometimes, brother against brother as in the U.S. Civil War, we have to face the fact wars will continue and become ever more deadly due to the technical age in which we now live.
Cody and the other towns in the Big Horn Basin have held funerals for these valiant warriors who were willing to sacrifice themselves in order for the borders of our own country to remain free from invaders.
Grief is strong when a young man or women dies in battle. It takes years for the emptiness to heal and for the realization that these same warriors died in a war that should never have been fought, such as Vietnam. If they do live through the battle and are sent home when their service to their country is finished, there are yet unseen wounds to be healed from the stress and shock seen on the battlefield.
These wounds were once called shell shock, battle fatigue and other names. Now we know these unseen wounds result in what is best described as PTSD, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. While the body remained intact through the battles and conflicts, the mind is forever damaged by viewing comrades-in-arms blown apart, civilian loss of life and limb and the screams of those dying terribly with no power to stop the atrocity, nor any power to bring those lost back from the dead.
I am thankful that I have been able to work with groups like Wounded Warriors, Project Healing Waters and other veteran programs that help those physically and mentally damaged service members gain back their self-respect, as well as the ability to move past the loss of limbs and mental faculties. Many might not know that these groups use outdoor activities like hunting and fishing in the efforts to make our warriors strong and capable again. It works for the veteran and the volunteer. I encourage everyone to volunteer and work with veteran organizations to truly bring our vets back home in every aspect of their lives.
Help them with therapy. Help them with self-confidence. Salute their patriotism. More importantly, give them jobs to do. Many veterans will say they just want to have a “normal” life. All of the above suggestions help them stay on the path to recovery and to be functioning sons, daughters, fathers and mothers as they reclaim what was lost in battle.
To all my friends that gave their lives in Vietnam I say, “You are not forgotten.” To all that came home after serving these United States in the past century and this one, I salute, thank and honor you for your service, bravery and sacrifices made as true patriots of this nation. God bless our veterans and may God continue to bless the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.