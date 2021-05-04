The top-ranked 3A Cody girls soccer team traveled to take on Kelly Walsh on the road Monday.
Originally scheduled to face Natrona, illness for host team caused the game to be switched to Kelly Walsh, ranked No. 5 in 4A.
The Fillies took KW a 2-2 tie in overtime.
Kelly Walsh scored in the first half, while Allie Broussard scored in second half with about 20 minutes left to play to tie the game.
The Lady Trojans struck first in overtime in the first 10 minutes, but again Cody would equalize, scoring in the second half of overtime when Autumn Wilson took a penalty kick.
Cody travels to Lyman and Mountain View this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.