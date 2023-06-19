Two Cody High School athletes were presented with the Milward Simpson Award.
Kennedi Niemann and Luke Talich were selected from 10 finalists (five girls and five boys) from around the state.
“I’m very honored to win the prestigious Milward Simpson award,” said Talich, who was unable to accept it in person because he’s at Notre Dame. “I know that it is a very difficult award to receive, and I was humbled to be a part of such a great group of Wyoming athletes.”
The announcement was made Saturday at the Cody Club Room. It is the 48th year of the award.
“I’m so very blessed to have received this award,” Niemann said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches, family and friends all by my side.”
Niemann is the first girl from CHS to win, while Talich becomes just the second Bronc behind Mike Mees in 1978.
“I was super excited for Kennedi too,” Talich said. “There was a strong group of girls in the running, and I am glad she received it because she has worked her tail off for her whole life in sports. I’m excited we were able to do it representing the city of Cody.”
Niemann was an All-State selection in basketball, soccer and volleyball. She helped the Fillies to the 4A girls basketball state title in 2023 after a pair of second-place finishes in 2021 and 2022. She earned All-State honors all three seasons. The Fillies went 25-0 on their way to the state title this season and Niemann averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
She was also on two championship soccer teams in 2022 and 2023. Both teams finished 17-0 and Niemann earned All-State honors. The team finished runner-up in 2021.
Niemann helped Cody take second place in Class 4A on the volleyball court in 2022. The outside hitter earned All-State honors and was voted offensive player of the year by the team.
“I was honestly in shock when they called my name, but was exited at the same time,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect going in. I knew us five girls were all so talented and that it could have easily gone to anyone in that room.”
Talich was an All-State pick in basketball, football and outdoor track. He helped the Broncs win the Class 3A football state championship in 2020 and 2021 and finished runner-up in 2022. He was a two-time Super 25 selection in football and was chosen the 2022 Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year. He earned All-State honors three years in a row.
Talich helped Cody to a third-place finish at the 2023 Class 4A boys basketball state tournament, which was the Broncs first appearance at the state tournament since 2018. On the court, he averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds and earned All-State.
He also helped the Broncs finish third at the 4A state championships in track, when he was the individual champ in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump. Talich was a runner-up five other times in his track career.
