The Cody girls softball team was on a mission to finish the conference slate undefeated for the second consecutive season.
After Friday’s thrashing of Worland, it is now mission accomplished.
The Fillies needed just three innings to blow out the Lady Warriors 20-0 to finish a perfect 10-0 in conference play.
“Worland’s top pitcher was out of town, and we agreed at the last minute we would just play the one conference game and call it a day,” coach Chad Smith said. “With their best pitcher gone, they had a rough day in the circle.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Fillies caught fire at the plate in the second.
Cody racked up 13 runs in the top of the inning and added seven more in the top of the third when the mercy rule kicked in.
A game is called if a team is down 15 runs after three innings or 10 after five innings.
“It kind of surprised us,” Smith said. “That hadn’t been a factor so far this year.
After an inning and a half the Fillies were able to rest a number of starters, but they had already done the damage.
Violet Wollschlager finished 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Ava Meier added a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Catcher Katie Brasher ended up 3 for 3 with a walk in a dominant performance.
“Personally, it was a good game to finish out our regular season,” Brasher said. “We played very well and shut it down in three. I am super excited for state.”
Ellie Ungrund not only tossed three innings of no-hit ball, striking out seven of nine batters, but also added a pair of RBIs of her own.
Morgan Evans drew three walks and scored three times.
Ava Wollschlager added a hit, two walks and drove in three while Jayma Tuttle finished with a hit and walk.
“We needed to get out there and get some playing time before state,” Smith said. “We didn’t get a lot of playing time, but got some younger girls in there who played great.”
Summer Nielsen added a hit and scored twice.
Montana Massey added a hit and scored one run.
Tayden Schoening put up more offensive production in three innings than most hitters have in three games.
She finished with a pair of hard hit singles and drove in a whopping five base runners while scoring twice herself.
“That definitely boosted my confidence quite a bit, especially since I have been in a slump,” Schoening said. “I think I was just really focused on the ball and trying to have fun playing our last game before state.”
Now the real fun begins as the Fillies head to the state tournament in Gillette this week as the top seed out of the West.
The bracket has not been set just yet, but it appears the Fillies will most likely face Cheyenne Central in the opening round.
“Fingers crossed, but it looks like the weather is going to cooperate for once this year,” Smith said. “We have been looking at just qualifying for state all season. We did that and now we are going to see what the other side of the state has to offer.”
