Cody Middle School boys and girls swimmers swept the diving competition and landed a number of top finishes on Saturday during the CMS Invite at the Cody Rec Center.
Louella Cornell posted a 104.50 in four attempts to win gold for the CMS girls in 1 meter diving, while Bryson Laing’s 97.20 earned him the top spot for the boys.
Cornell also finished off the day helping the Cody A relay team of Isaac Woods, Ben Stewart and Lillie Kirkham to gold in the mixed 200 yard free relay, and that was after a first place finish in the girls 50 yard free.
Kirkham also finished atop the girls 100 yard IM in 1:11.75, nearly six seconds ahead of second place. She also rocketed to first in the girls 50 yard breaststroke in 34.96, nearly five seconds ahead of second place.
Madeline Weed took the top spot in the girls 200 yard free in 2:47.01 in a tight race to the finish.
CMS Cody Invite
200 yard medley relay: 2. Cody A (Louella Cornell, Lily Hogan, Lillie Kirkham, Isaac Woods), 2:19.70. 9. CMS C (Addison Corbin, Bryson Laing, Callie Christiansen, Mia Broussard), 2:42.24.
Girls 200 yard free: 1. Madeline Weed, 2:47.01. 3. Kristin Boysen, 2:54.38. 8. Allie Butcher, 3:23.98.
Boys 200 yard free: 5. Ki Hopkin, 3:00.06. 7. Isaac Sims, 3:07.09.
Girls 100 yard IM: 1. Lillie Kirkham, 1:11.75. 3. Lily Hogan, 1:17.88. 4. Haven Robbins, 1:19.33. 10. Madison Crowell, 1:33.64.
Boys 100 yard IM: 2. Ben Stewart, 1:14.05. 3. Woods, 1:16.55. 5. Emi Vizcaino, 1:22.50.
Girls 50 yard free: 1. Cornell, 29.65. 10. Broussard, 34.89. 13. Kylee Silva, 36.53. 19. Isabelle Claus, 40.59. 31. Bella Beachler, 43.40. 38. Riley Reno, 47.06. 39. Katarina Black, 47.13. 64. Sylie Black, 1:51.50.
Boys 50 yard free: 3. Gunnar Pedersen, 34.53. 11. Parker Halstead, 38.18. 21. Gavin Hensley, 44.12.
Girls 50 yard back: 3. Corbin, 40.21. 21. Mallory Donham, 53.83. 31. Callie Bales, 1:01.68. 35. Emily Robertson, 1:28.43. 36. Sylie Black, 1:41.65.
Boys 50 yard back: 8. Wesley Law, 48.15. 9. Cole Wright, 50.70.
Girls 1 meter diving: 1. Cornell, 104.50. 2. Brynn Croft, 94.35. 13. Christiansen, 67.60. 15. Claus, 57.40.
Boys 1 meter diving: 1. Laing, 97.20. 9. Hopkin, 67.50.
Girls 50 yard fly: 1. Hogan, 33.75.
Girls 100 yard free: 2. Robbins, 1:12.32. 6. Croft, 1:21.50. 8. Corbin, 1:24.15. 19. Katarina Black, 1:56.01. 20. Donham, 1:57.99.
Boys 100 yard free: 2. Stewart, 1:04.26. 3. Woods, 1:05.51.
Girls 100 yard back: 3. Christiansen, 1:29.92. 6. Weed, 1:33.86.
Boys 100 yard back: 3. Vizcaino, 1:28.34. 4. Laing, 1:32.77. 9. Halstead, 1:50.35.
Girls 50 yard breast: 1. Kirkham, 34.96. 4. Boysen, 40.34. 14. Crowell, 50.95. 18. Reno, 51.83. 20. Beachler, 57.84.
Boys 50 yard breast: 4. Sims, 44.54. 7. Law, 50.47.
Mixed 200 yard free relay: 1. Cody A (Woods, Stewart, Cornell, Kirkham), 1:57.72. 5. Cody B (Weed, Vizcaino, Robbins, Boysen), 2:11.27. 7. Cody C (Sims, Hogan, Hopkin, Croft), 2:17.23. 16. Cody D (Silva, Donham, Hensley, Halstead), 2:52.16. 27. Cody E (Sylie Black, Katarina Black, Victor Cline, Corbin), 4:19.78.
