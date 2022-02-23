The Cody cheerleaders performed well enough recently at the state tournament to set their sights even higher next year.
The girls finished fourth in the 3A All-Girl Stunt competition and not too far behind the top-scoring teams.
“They were able to bring home a trophy that meant so much to them,” coach Brittany Schumacher said. “This also proved to them that they are just as good as the top-placing teams, with the scores being extremely tight.
“They left the competition hungry for more, hungry to push themselves for next year and take the title.”
Cody also finished 10th in the two-year-old Game Day Cheer category.
Schumacher was pleased with both performances, as was senior Maddie Rhodes, who capped off her fourth year of the state cheer tournament in style.
“It was lots of fun bonding with the girls and getting ready,” she said. “Hopefully we make it to state basketball, and along with winning the championship for football, it’s been a pretty exciting senior year.”
In addition to cheering for the state football champs and through basketball season, the cheerleaders had two-a-day practices the month leading up to the state competition Jan. 28 in Casper.
The first event was Game Day Cheer.
“This team came ready to perform,” Schumacher said. “Despite the normal jitters that come along with performing in front of a crowd, they did great. They had great energy and good voices.”
A few hours later it was time to compete in the traditional stunt category.
Schumacher said the cheerleaders started with a great warmup, hitting tumbles and stunts to gain confidence before taking the mat in competition.
Then, Cody had 2 minutes and 30 seconds to perform.
“The tiniest mistake in a routine can make or break your score,” Schumacher said. “They did phenomenal. There were a couple errors in the routine, which was devastating to them all, but they walked off that mat with all eyes on them.”
Roster:
Evynn Roberson, Madeline Rhodes, Blair Brengle, Samantha Streumke, Lindsay Arnold, Alicia Parsons, Ashlyn Grant, Danielle Lipe, Tyra Morris, Rachel Bruce, Mina Hensley, Alivia Hatch, Brianna Witkowski, Chloe Koehler, Hayley Picchi, Madison Bunn, Skye Wartman, Acee Molaskey, assistant coach Brook Grant and head coach Brittany Schumacher.
