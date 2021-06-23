In what coach Bart Grenz called its “most complete performance of the year” so far, the Cody Legion baseball team swept Lovell on Tuesday to remain undefeated in conference play.
“We played very solid baseball against the Lovell Mustangs,” he said. “We had good pitching, better than average defense and our offense was clicking.”
The Cubs (24-12) also swept the World Showcase squad Monday night. They host the Lions Wood Bat Tournament this weekend.
Cody 15, Lovell 5
The Cubs sent 17 batters to the plate in the fifth inning, scoring 12 runs on their way to a 15-5 victory.
Cody had 10 hits in the inning. Tyler Grenz hit a triple, Tristan Blatt, Grenz and Jack Schroeder a doubles and Ethan Johnston, Devyn Engdahl, Trey Thomasson, Trey Schroeder, Blatt and Dominic Phillips singles.
“We saw the ball really well and ran good at bats,” Trey Schroeder said. “We also had good base running to get those runs.”
Early on the game had been close. Cody scored three in the first and Lovell one in the second and third to make it 3-2.
The Mustangs final runs came in the fifth.
At the plate Grenz went 2-for-3, and Thomasson and Trey Schroeder 2-4.
Jackson Schroeder pitched 5 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.
“Schroeder did a nice job on the mound,” Grenz said. “He really looks good and continues to get better.”
Cody 10, Lovell 2
A solid defensive effort kept Lovell from gaining any momentum in the second game.
The Cubs turned four double plays in the game to hold the Mustangs to just two runs scored in the third.
“Our defense did amazing,” Trey Schroeder said. “Grady (McCarten) and Ethan did really well in the middle and got outs. It felt awesome turning those double plays. And Tyler did really well hitting his spots and rolling ground balls.”
The Cody bats also stayed hot with 11 hits.
In the third with two outs, the Cubs scored four on a walk, single by Grenz, triple by Ethan Johnston, error and single by Jack Schroeder.
In the fourth, Johnston hit a single and Blatt a two-run homer to left to make it 6-2.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the sixth. Trey Schroeder started things with a bunt, Grenz reached on a single and Blatt was hit by a pitch.
Jack Schroeder then hit a rocket over the left field fence for a grand slam.
“I was on third and when he hit it,” Trey Schroeder said. “It was a really good hit and that got our team hyped up.”
Grenz, Johnston and Jack Schroeder went 2-4 at the plate.
Grenz earned the win, giving up two runs on seven hits through 7 innings.
“Tyler had a quality start in his first start of the year,” Grenz said. “He was very efficient and our defense played well behind him.”
Lions Wood Bat tournament this weekend
Thursday
5 p.m. - Cody vs. World Team 2
7:30 p.m. - Cody vs. World Team 1.
Friday
Noon - Cody B vs. World Team 2
2:30 p.m. - Miles City vs. World Team 1
5 p.m. - Cody A vs. Miles City
7:30 p.m. Cody A vs. World Team 1
Saturday
Noon - Miles City vs. World Team 1
3 p.m. - Miles City vs. World Team 2
5:30 p.m. - Cody Split Squad vs. World Team 2
Sunday
10:30 a.m. - Miles City vs. World Team 1
1 p.m. - Cody B vs. World Team 2
3:30 p.m. - Cody A vs. World Team 1
(All games played at Milward Simpson Field)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.