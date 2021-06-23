At a recent coach pitch game, the players practiced their best T-Rex and spread eagle poses.
Those were the examples coach Ron Kingston used to teach his team proper throwing positions.
“They’re at an age where they’re learning the game,” he said. “They’re learning how to throw, catch, run and hit.”
The transition from tee ball to coach pitch can be a tricky one, as youth adjust to live pitching and begin honing their fielding skills.
“It was a tough task at the beginning because of all the skills you need for the sport, but it’s been interesting to watch them blossom week by week,” Braves coach Jake Tuten said. “We’re just trying to help players develop their skills and make contact with the baseball.”
Trace Dunnam, 6, of the Rockies, said baseball is “funner” than other sports.
“The more it’s easier to catch the more you win,” he said. “The more wins you have the happier you get.”
Out in the field, first base is a favorite for many players.
“I can get people out and learn how to get good at catching,” Chance Gillett,8, said.
Aydric Hagen, 8, said catching was his preferred position.
“If the ball comes up and you look for it and catch it the batter will be out,” he said.
Batting is a favorite of all players, although they admit it’s been hard to learn.
“I like to hit it far and it can go all the way to the corner,” Braxston Neihart, 7, said.
Dunnam said he’s hit the ball past the shortstop this season.
“When we bat the ball doesn’t throw to your face, it hits the bat,” he said.
Hagen’s been working on proper form.
“Elbow’s up, knuckles lined up and watch the ball,” he said. “It’s hard.”
Kingston said some players pick up proper batting technique quickly, while others who have been hit by a ball before usually have to overcome some fear in the batter’s box.
“Once they’ve been hit they often get nervous or scared,” he said. “Some kids are super bold and brave because they haven’t been hit by a ball yet.”
During the game there were some good and bad plays. At one point the Ranger pitcher fielded the ball and threw to the third baseman, who wasn’t paying attention and got hit in the leg by the ball.
A few times the Braves pitcher decided to take the ball himself to make an out, running all the way to second and nearly colliding with the base runner.
There were solid plays though, including when the pitcher threw to the catcher for a force out at home.
But in the end, the focus at every game is on three things – fundamentals, teamwork and good sportsmanship.
“When they win we want them to be good sports and when they lose they need to be good sports,” Kingston said. “It’s about having a good attitude and cheering on your team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.