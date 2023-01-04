The Cody Filly basketball team jumped all over visiting Powell on Tuesday night, taking a 21-1 lead with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter.
A Reece Niemann triple at the buzzer made it 27-3 heading into the second quarter as a swarming defense limited the Lady Panther field goals to practically zero in the first half, and the offense for the Fillies connected from all over the floor.
The Fillies (5-0) eventually walked away with a dominating 55-13 win in a makeup game from a postponement earlier in the season.
“I thought we shot really well tonight,” senior Kennedi Niemann said. “They zoned us and we hit our shots.”
The Fillies started out with a full court zone of their own that the Lady Panthers struggled to figure out.
Multiple turnovers led to easy looks under the rim for the Fillies, and when they weren’t driving in for layups, they knocked down the outside jumpers or fed it down low to Ally Boysen who had her way inside.
The Fillies finished with 21 steals and forced 32 turnovers on the night.
“We enjoy that full court press, that’s our game,” senior guard Jessa Lynn said. “I think we kind of overwhelmed them a bit, but I think there were times they executed out of it a little bit, then we did a good job of recovering.”
The only issue in the first half for the Fillies was foul trouble, as three starters headed into the break with two fouls apiece.
“It seemed like right away we had eight fouls,” Lynn said. “I don’t really know what we were expecting in this game, but we had practiced all last week and were feeling pretty good.”
After leading 38-10 at halftime, the Filly defense made an even bigger statement in the third quarter, holding the Lady Panthers scoreless in the frame.
The Filly offense continued to roll.
Cody ended up 6 of 13 from beyond the arc and a perfect 11 of 11 from the line.
“We might need to work on some set offensive plays, but I thought we had a good mix of scoring opportunities,” Niemann said.
Molly Hays led all scorers with 15 points. Boysen had her best offensive output of the season finishing with 13.
Kennedi Neimann finished with 10 despite leaving early in the second half with an injury after colliding with a Lady Panther.
“I just dislocated my shoulder and it popped back into place when I was walking back,” she said. “I think we just hit each other at the right spot and I couldn’t move it. That’s never happened before.”
Reece Niemann finished with seven points and six steals for the Fillies.
Lynn finished with five points, Victory Buck three and Ellie Talich two.
“We came out the way we wanted, got the press established and I liked the shots we were taking,” coach Chris Wagner said. “It got a little slow in the second quarter and I thought we could’ve rebounded better, but overall I was pleased with the effort coming off the break.”
The No. 1 ranked Fillies have a quick turnaround as they host Worland at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
They then head to Lovell on Friday to wrap up non-conference play.
