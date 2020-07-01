Some things are just bigger than life. The annual celebration of our nation’s freedom from Great Britain’s tyranny on the 4th day in July is one of them. Or should be.
This upcoming July 4th seems a bit more somber than most, due to the restrictions in place. All of which seems trivial compared to what our forefathers went through to birth a nation founded on the premise that common folks were capable of self-government.
That our country was an experiment in government, originally designed as an actual democratic republic governed by representatives elected by the common citizen, with a constitution dedicated to limiting the powers of government and ensuring those rights given by God were legally protected and preserved in writing for all men to see and ponder, is often forgotten in these modern times.
Just as an example of what this country offers beyond material success for its citizens, can you name one other country that has anything to compare with St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital where children with cancer are treated for free? Or the Shriners Hospital for youngsters? Not to mention whenever there’s an international disaster, this country is often there first with an abundance of medical care and supplies for the locals.
Yet despite our success as a nation founded on free enterprise and despite the resulting abundance of material goods, literary freedom and religious freedoms, in a recent poll, 36% of the Millennial generation thought socialism was a viable form of government. If that isn’t enough of a sucker punch, a conservative politician in Montana was called to resign his political position last year because he stated that he thought all communists should be shot or put in jail. And this just 50 years after Vietnam, our last major dust-up with the “Evil Empire.”
For those of you public school graduates who don’t know, the Evil Empire was former President Ronald Regan’s term for the Soviet Union and it’s cadre of socialist/communist countries. The “ Evil Empire” was the main reason for the Cold War and the dominant force behind most small countries’ revolutions complete with significant loss of life among those who opposed the commies during those tumultuous years. What most younger folks now of voting age weren’t taught in American history class is that back in the 1950s the international Communist Party, including the American chapters, reaffirmed its purpose was to destroy our democracy at any cost, no matter how long it takes .
Vietnam was the last of the major military events where our capitalistic form of Democracy and the Empire’s Communist ideology busted each others chops over something called the “Domino Theory.” In those long ago times, the choice was clear. Their Communism was bad, our Democracy was good. Now we no longer censure our politicians who advocate turning this country socialistic or their outspoken liberal lackeys, but I think we should. Of course, that’s just my viewpoint.
Things were very different back in the early 1960s. I joined the Air Force after turning 18, the winter after graduation from high school, during which, for four years, the Fourth of July and other holidays passed as just another duty day. During those four years of servitude, I spent nearly two years of it in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.
Originally, the concept for our outfit was unique or so we were told. Officially it was “Forward Support” for other military units in Southeast Asia. Because many of our radio operators humped radios on their backs, our unit was officially branded with the sobriquet of “Pack Rats.” Our unit worked hand in glove with various Army and Marine combat units. We were mostly airmen whose AFSCs covered radio operators, radio repairmen, auto mechanics, plus we had a couple of intel dudes who didn’t quite fit in. What I can tell you is that it often involved forward air control and the occasional clandestine field surveillance or monitoring of the enemy operations. Sometimes on a major scale. Old timers might remember Monkey Mountain.
This was back in the early mid-60s just as the war was warming up, pre-MACV. For you older troops out there think operation Phoenix or even MAAG.
Point is my viewpoint has been paid for, in spades. Unfortunately, even during the celebration of our nation’s birthday, too many old guy veterans with many more gruesome service stories or even heroic service records are nearly invisible in today’s world, both to the VA specifically, the Government in particular and the civilian population in general. Granted, on days like the 4th of July we dust off their uniforms and trot them out for our parties and parades, but within days, for all general purposes, they’re forgotten again.
What most civilians and even many non-combat vets don’t understand is that combat exacts a toll from all of the combatants, either physically or emotionally. Watching close friends die breeds a certain respect for the true cost of securing and maintaining your freedoms. But it seems that on a larger scale, for most of the time, nobody in the general population really understands or appreciates the payments made in blood or cares either about the cause or about the warriors who fought and even died to keep this nation free, outside their family members and friends.
But just like around Memorial Day, I think a lot about the guys I served with over there when Independence Day rolls around. Mostly the ones who didn’t make it. For me Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day and the 4th of July are all sort of rolled into one ball of wax, emotionally speaking. I won’t try to explain it either. Academically speaking, many citizens understand what it means to be an American, but at a more visceral, gut level, nothing.
Funny thing is, all these years later, I can look at the old guy staring back at me in the mirror and smile. Regrets, yeh, some. Anger too, and disgust with many of my fellow citizens, but mostly acceptance. It is what it is.
On July Fourth, our nation’s Independence Day, like many other combat veterans, I tend to want to go somewhere quiet and reflect on those I knew who didn’t make it back under the wire. I give thanks for having known them and having served alongside them, and try to honor their memory that way. And yes, even all these years later, like many other combat veterans, fireworks still make me anxious and a bit jumpy.
But it is, after all, the Fourth of July.
