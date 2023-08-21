The Cody High School boys and girls varsity golfers made a strong showing in their first and only home meet of the season at the Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club on Aug.15-16. Both squads wrapped up the two-day event by finishing third.
“I think as a team we are doing very well considering it’s our second meet,” senior Adelie Hall said. “We just want to get better in every tournament.”
Hall led the Fillies with a fifth place showing as she shot 193 stokes (86 on day one and 107 on day two) at the nine-team event. The girls rostered just four golfers at the Cody Invitational. After Hall, sophomore Jordan Shumard carded a 213 for 11th. Freshman Eliana Hopkin netted a 221 for 18th place while fellow freshman Zandrea Eckley shot a 122 on day one. Eckley withdrew on day two. As a team, the Fillies put up 639 strokes in their third-place finish.
“There is a lot of unknowns going into this season,” head coach Jacob Kraft said. “We have a mixed bag of experience and a lot of youth.”
The Broncs faired about the same as the Fillies with their third-place outing at 667 stokes. Three of Cody’s four boys golfers placed in the top 10. Junior Logan Hall earned the Broncs’ top billing with his 163-stoke performance (78 on day one and 85 on day two), landing in eighth place.
“(My goal) is to shoot in the 70s consistently for the entire year,” he said. “Our expectations are to win the conference for once, both the boys and girls.”
After Hall, CHS enjoyed ninth-place finishes by senior Talon Couture and freshman Grady Perry. The duo scored 166 over two days and tied in the latter in the top 10. Freshman Colby Crandall finished in 15th place with his 172-stroke performance.
“Everyone is kind of friends and we definitely have good spirit,” Couture said. “We are all very supportive of each other.”
Couture displayed promising talent for the season as he shot a personal record on day one with a respectable 80 strokes on 18 holes. Kraft said Couture also had the “main highlight” of the event when the senior “almost aced” the third hole at Olive Glenn — a par three in which he putted in for birdie after barely missing his chance at a rare hole-in-one.
“When I hit it, I saw it land and go toward the pin and roll right to it,” Couture said. “The ball mark (off of the drive) was about six feet from the pin and the ball was about one foot from the hole.”
Lander is the next stop for both squads as they endure the Lander Invite on Aug. 21 and 22. Kraft said the third meet of the season will be a very good test for both teams as Lander provides a challenging course.
“We will have (boys) competing for the final junior varsity spots,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a competitive environment for all of our kids.”
