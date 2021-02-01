If the Cody swim team had to have an off meet, it was better to do it last week, rather than next week when the postseason begins.
The Broncs competed in the Buffalo Quad on Friday, and while they looked good place-wise, time-wise everyone was slower than usual.
“We pushed hard on the endurance again so I’m not sure if they were tired, we hit a training wall or what it was, but everyone went slower,” coach Jason Koperski said.
The swimmers also weren’t sure what led to the slowdown.
“Coach always says, ‘No excuses,’” Joren Vipperman said. “I have no reason our times were slower but, at least for me, it definitely helped motivate me to work on my technique and strengthen those habits.
“I feel like our team has plenty of potential and strength, but we need to learn how to use it to the best of our abilities. Just the small things like flips and turns could definitely help us out a lot.”
Team scores weren’t available, but Koperski said Cody was able to compete against the other teams and earned some decent placements.
Killpack led the Broncs with a first-place finish in the 100 back and second in the 200 IM.
Fick finished second in the 200 free and third in the 500. In the 50 free, Freyder took fourth, while Vipperman was fourth in the 100 free.
“I definitely swam slower than usual, but it helped me realize some things I could work on,” Vipperman said.
The relay teams also finished well, with the 400 free squad of Vipperman, Freyder, Killpack and Fick finishing second, and the team of Killpack, William Law, Fick and Freyder taking third in the 200 medley relay.
The 200 free relay team of Vipperman, Jonah Woods, Ethan Hope and Andy Eissinger finished fourth.
“I definitely felt a little sluggish this last meet in Buffalo,” Hope said. “I could explain why but it doesn’t really matter, excuses won’t get me to state. All the breathing techniques we’ve been learning have been helping a ton. It’s just a matter of practice to lock it down.”
The Broncs will start to taper this week as they travel to Rawlins on Friday for the 3A East Conference meet.
“The team is going to need to put their entire focus and attention in swimming for the next week if they want to stand a chance at conference,” Hope said. “But I think we’ll all pull through and finish great this season.”
Buffalo Quad
200 yard medley relay - 3. Cody (Joseph Killpack, William Law, Bradley Fick, Trevor Freyder) 1:59.30.
200 yard free - 2. Fick 2:03.42, 5. Peter Kim 2:23.19, 8. Ethan Hope 2:36.63
200 yard IM - 3. Killpack 2:21.38.
50 yard free - 4. Freyder 26.16, 7. Vipperman 27.27, 9. Jonah Woods 28.06, 10. Andrew Eissinger 28.08, 14. Law 30.15.
100 yard free - 4. Vipperman 1:01.37, 7. Eissinger 1:03.40, 11. Hope 1:07.99, 14. Parker Laing 1:13.77.
500 yard free - 3. Fick 5:45.27.
200 yard free relay - 4. Cody (Vipperman, Woods, Hope, Eissinger) 1:54.27.
100 yard back - 1. Killpack 1:00.22, 10. Freyder 1:20.12, 11. Woods 1:23.18.
100 yard breast - 6. Law 1:19.11, 10. Kim 1:25.22.
400 yard free - 2. Cody (Vipperman, Freyder, Killpack, Fick) 4:05.70.
