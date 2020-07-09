The Cody Legion baseball team remains undefeated in conference play after sweeping Lovell on Tuesday.
The Cubs are now 10-0 in conference and 24-13 overall.
Cody 14, Lovell 0
The Cubs scored in every inning on their way to an early victory in game one.
After closing out the previous night in Billings with a home run, Jared Grenz started last night's game with one. He hit a two run shot to left to score Ethan Johnston who had reached on a single. Cody Phillips started the inning with a double and scored on Johnston's hit.
Cody added three more in the second. Dominic Phillips and Cody Phillips both hit singles, with one scoring on an error and the other on a double by Jared Grenz. Grenz scored on an error.
In the third two runs scored on a wild pitch and ground out, two more came across in the fourth after singles by Johnston and Devyn Engdahl and a walk by Tristan Blatt.
The Cubs put up four in the fifth, which included singles by Dominic Phillips and Engdahl, two walks, an error and a hit batter.
Cody finished with 10 hits. Dominic Phillips went 2-2, Jared Grenz and Cody Phillips 2-3, and Engdahl and Johnston 2-4.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up one hit and striking out eight.
Cody 10, Lovell 2
The second game was close until the final inning, when Cody scored six to pull away.
The Cubs had just two singles during the frame from Hayden Bronnenberg and Cody Phillips. They also took advantage of four walks, one hit batter and and error.
In the first inning singles by Jared Grenz and Blatt and an error would bring in one run. The Cubs added three more in the third. Cody loaded the bases when Tyler Grenz walked and Engdahl and Schroeder hit singles. Grenz stole home and the other two runs came in on a triple by Cody Phillips.
Cody got into a little bit of a jam in the fifth with two errors that had the bases loaded, but would only get two runs.
At the plate, Engdahl went 2-3 and Cody Phillips 2-5.
Engdahl earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up two runs, none earned, on two hits. Blatt pitched 2 innings and allowed two hits.
