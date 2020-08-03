The Cody Legion baseball team is headed to the championship game after defeating Douglas 9-5 Monday to remain the only unbeaten team in state tournament.
The Cubs will face Torrington on Tuesday at 4 p.m. A win means they will have to be defeated twice in the championship, while a loss would mean the title game is a winner take all.
Cody got off to a strong start. Cody Phillips drew a walks, Ethan Johnston hit a single to left and then Tristan Blatt hit a homer to center to make it 3-0.
Douglas started well in its half of the frame as well. Three singles scored a run. With runners on second and third with two outs, Johnston fielded a ball and threw to first for what appeared to be out number three. The umpire called the runner safe though and in the confusion two runs scored to tie the game. On the next play the Cats took the lead on a double.
The Cubs were a little down after that and went down in order in the second, but in the third they picked themselves up. Blatt and Endahl reached on walks and with two outs, Jack Schroeder hit a two RBI double to give Cody a 5-4 lead.
The Cubs added a run in the fourth when Grady McCarten hit double, advanced to third on a passed ball and reached home on a sac fly by Phillips. Cody loaded the bases but wouldn't score.
In the bottom half with two outs, Douglas hit three straight singles two score one run. Cody got the run back in the fifth. Schroeder started things with a single, stole second and reached third on a sac bunt by Hayden Bronnenberg. He scored on a sac fly by McCarten. Again Cody loaded the bases but wouldn't get another run.
The Cats threatened in their half, with runners on second and third and no outs after a single and double. But then Bronneberg struck out the next batter, the got a pop out to second and fly out to center to end the inning.
Cody went down in order in the sixth. Douglas had a man on with one out in the bottom half, but a fly out to Tyler Grenz at second turned into a double play when he caught the runner trying to tag up.
The Cubs carried that momentum to the seventh. Bronnenberg walked and moved up on a sac bunt by McCarten. Phillips then hit a single to put runners at the corners. After Phillips stole second, Johnston came up big with a single to center to score both.
The first two Douglas batters went down in order and after the third was hit by a pitch. Cody ended the game with a fielder's choice.
At the plate, Schroeder went 3-4, Johnston and Phillips 2-3 and McCarten 1-2.
Bronnenberg pitched the complete game, giving up five runs, two earned, on 11 hits.
